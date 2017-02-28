EY supports start-ups to grow businesses globally in the face of economic uncertainty in 2017

-EY Accelerating Entrepreneurs program identifies 47 high-growth start-ups from Asia-Pacific and EMEIA to receive training and mentoring in 2017

- EY aims to help innovative and disruptive start-ups realize their growth potential

- Program commenced this month at the EY Strategic Growth Forum' Mediterranean

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --EY has selected 47 high-potential and innovative start-up entrepreneurial organizations from across Asia-Pacific and EMEIA to take part in its 2017 Accelerating Entrepreneurs program. Over the course of the year, EY firms can provide the selected start-ups with strategic support through leading guidance and planning and help the entrepreneurs identify and develop opportunities to scale and grow their businesses globally.

The Accelerating Entrepreneurs program will draw upon the knowledge of an extensive EY network of global entrepreneurs to help the start-ups bolster their business plans in response to increasing economic uncertainty across global markets. The access provided will help prepare the entrepreneurs to face risks posed by the current geopolitical environment and changing regulatory standards so that they can continue to pursue and realize growth objectives. 2017 marks the third year the EY Accelerating Entrepreneurs program has been conducted in EMEIA and the second year in Asia-Pacific.

Demet Ozdemir, EY EMEIA Growth Markets Leader, says:

"We are living in a period of uncertainty and transition. Today's global business economy requires new innovation and ideas to keep pace with the rapid changes of disruption. The EY Accelerating Entrepreneurs program identifies leading start-ups who show an ability to apply new business models and discover new entry points into markets. We can provide support and guidance to these entrepreneurs as they continue to develop their businesses so that over time we can help grow their businesses."

The program commenced this month at the EY Strategic Growth Forum Mediterranean in Rome where start-ups were chosen based upon their potential to grow across borders, their entrepreneurial spirit, leadership qualities, financial performance, strategic direction and innovative thinking.

The event provided opportunities for start-ups to access some of the world's preeminent business minds and take part in networking opportunities and interactive discussions with other entrepreneurs.

Over the course of 2017, the 47 selected start-ups will receive a broad program of one-to-one guidance and insight-sharing including:

The opportunity to network and form ongoing relationships with EY Growth Coaches, global entrepreneurs, industry leaders and EY professionals.

Access to dedicated EY service professionals to focus on the business issues most critical to the growth support of participants, together with an EY Growth Navigator' session to help assess capabilities and growth plans.

Access to the unparalleled EY global entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Michael Anghie, EY Asia-Pacific Strategic Growth Markets Leader, says:

"Today's entrepreneurs serve a powerful purpose. Not only are they pushing the boundaries of innovation but they are also the next generation of world leaders. The EY Accelerating Entrepreneurs program has long nurtured the companies of tomorrow and it continues to provide emerging businesses with the leading practices for accelerating their growth."

Notes to editors

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About the EY Accelerating Entrepreneurs program

The EY Accelerating Entrepreneurs program helps fast-growth start-ups from around the world to scale their business through one-to-one guidance, networking and insight sharing. Split into three regions: Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America, the program is designed to help accelerate entrepreneurs through the next steps of their growth journey to becoming the global market leaders of tomorrow.

A full list of EY 2017 Asia-Pacific and EMEIA Accelerating Entrepreneurs include:

The 2017 Accelerating Entrepreneurs from Asia-Pacific are:

Tao Li, Founder and CEO, APUS Group, China

APUS Group is a tech company developing new approaches for smartphone use.

ASG Capital is an investment group focusing on technology solutions connecting users who have shared hobbies.

CancerAid is a digital health company that seeks to improve health care outcomes by developing digital tools.

CancerAid is a digital health company that seeks to improve health care outcomes by developing digital tools.

CEC Systems is a logistics company that delivers integrated shipping solutions worldwide.

CusJo is a data analytics company providing organizations survey analytics with benchmarking to drive innovation.

Data Creative is a predictive data analytics company offering commercial solutions.

DayDayCook is a multichannel cooking and lifestyle content creator that helps millennials to cook.

DNA Security Systems is a company this is innovating new DNA tagging technologies.

Equitise is a crowdfunding company that is enabling high-growth companies to network together.

EV Power is an electric vehicle charging service provider.

Intersective is an education company delivering experiential learning through technology collaboration.

Intersective is an education company delivering experiential learning through technology collaboration.

IoL Technologies is a developer of energy-efficient, smarter spaces through advanced LED technology solutions.

Kimberlin Education is a specialist education company with a passion to connect classroom to community.

Kimberlin Education is a specialist education company with a passion to connect classroom to community.

Lockliv Corporation is a security company developing globally patented wireless safety and security alert systems.

Modibodi' is an innovative apparel company developing women's active-wear that combines fashion and reusable hi-tech protection.

OpenAgent is a technology company delivering access to real estate agent rankings to assist selling property.

Prenetics Limited is a genetic testing and digital health company in Southeast Asia .

Redback Technologies is an energy company creating integrated technologies to capture and manage solar energy.

StashAway is a digital wealth management solution that builds personalized investment portfolios.

Stashd is an app making western fashion accessible to the Chinese millennial market.

Stashd is an app making western fashion accessible to the Chinese millennial market. Loic Barancourt, CEO, Thinxtra, Australia

Thinxtra is a developer of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

The 2017 Accelerating Entrepreneurs from EMEIA are:

Alexandru Holicov, Founder and CEO, Adservio, Romania

Adservio is an online academic network connecting students with institutions granting anytime access to school data like grades, absences and exemptions.

Aptoid is an app developer enabling app users to setup and manage their own app stores.

ArabiaWeather is a provider of weather data products and solutions to consumers and businesses in the Middle East .

BarDoggy is a nightlife and entertainment social media app platform.

Competera is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform providing internet retailers with pricing and assortment decisions.

D-Orbit is a satellite systems company providing commissioning and decommissioning solutions for spacecraft, launch vehicles and next-generation satellites

European Protein is an innovative agriculture company providing lactic acid fermented protein feed to livestock.

Eyetease is an innovative digital media company servicing taxi cab and other mobility providers.

Firefly is an education technology company enabling schools to engage parents with their children's school work to track progress.

Fuzu Limited is an online platform for the Kenyan job market providing insights, open jobs, career advice and training.

Graphmasters is an analytics firm providing algorithms to help automobile drivers optimize traffic routes for efficient times.

HUGHUB is a fin-tech company seeking to improve business efficiency and growth and reduce acquisition costs.

Insider is a digital experience delivery platform enabling marketers to leverage personalization, predictive segmentation and real-time technologies to boost loyalty.

LOVETheSIGN is a home design and style company in Italy .

Meal Box is an on-demand and subscription-based food delivery business.

Nethone is a company providing artificial intelligence-based anti-fraud and business intelligence solutions for e-commerce companies.

Orange Fiber is an innovative textile company that creates sustainable merchandise from citrus by-products.

Perfect Gym Solutions is a technology firm developing management software for gyms to assist administrative needs, including member billing, class schedules, trainer rosters and payroll.

RaceONE is a technology company connecting athletes to organize fragmented sports events and share race times and results in one place.

REMIX GLOBAL is an online market place for second-hand fashion.

Satispay is a payment network enabling people to send money securely from a smartphone app.

Sharecruit is a digital recruiting company targeting individuals through social media.

SnapSwap is a FinTech company developing apps combining mobile payments with social communication tools.

SpidChain is a technology company enabling customers to use blockchain technology to manage digital identities.

Velasca is a high-fashion shoe brand priced for an affordable menswear market.

An R&D company that develops depth cameras for 3D imaging.

