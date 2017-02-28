Taiwan Excellence Presents the Taiwanese Companies Acer, Advantech, D-Link, and IEI Integration Latest Innovative Products at Mobile World Congress 2017

BARCELONA, Spain, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Innovative Taiwan on ICT Industry

Executives from leading communication and mobile technology manufacturers in Taiwan will present their newest tech products at Mobile World Congress.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471805/Taiwan_Excellence.jpg )



Supported by the Bureau of Foreign Trade and the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan and implemented by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the exclusive showcase of innovation and excellence in the ICT industry will be unveiled on the opening day of MWC 2017. This dedicated event for experts in the ICT industry on 27th February will give firsthand news from four Taiwanese companies - Acer, Advantech, D-Link, and IEI Integration regarding their latest products.

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion, (Stand 7L81, Hall 7) will feature 25 innovative products from 12 notable Taiwan Excellence Award-winning companies, from smartphones and wearable devices to smart home and cloud services. All these products have been awarded a Taiwan Excellence Award, the highest accolade given to products that encapsulate "innovalue" (innovation + added value).

Exhibitors include Acer, ASUS, Aidmics Biotechnology, HOLUX Technology, ADATA Technology, IEI Integration Corp., ipin, Lanner Electronics Inc., MOAI electronics co.,Ltd., StarVedia Technology inc., VentiFresh, D-Link and ZyXEL. All the Taiwan Excellence winners were selected by a panel of international judges based on the criteria of design, R&D, quality and marketing. They not only represent the most revolutionary, highest quality and highest value-added products made by Taiwan, but also epitomize Taiwan's unique genius in using innovation to create additional value in the design and manufacturing of cutting-edge products.

Acer is a hardware + software + services company dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of innovative products that enhance people's lives. Acer's product offerings include PCs, displays, projectors, servers, tablets, smartphones, and wearables. Acer ranks No. 4 for total PCs globally and the company is also developing cloud solutions to bring together the Internet of Things. Acer will showcase its in-home Air Monitor, which safeguards users and loved ones' wellbeing, by providing real-time air quality information and remote tracking on indoor air condition (6 Indoor Air Quality Index).

D-Link, the global leader in providing wireless solutions for the home, enterprise and service providers, will present their solutions regarding a more connected city, home and business. For the smart home, they will present the first Apple HomeKit compatible camera, the Omna 180 Cam HD, which has a 180 degree view and works seamlessly with other HomeKit enabled devices; together with the free, enhanced mydlink Home app which serve as the single ecosystem for all of D-Link's cloud and connected home products, and their line of mydlink Home Automation solutions, that includes mydlink Connected Home Gateway and a range of Z-wave sensors and sirens and Wi-Fi cameras. For the smart business, they will present D-Link's Business Cloud Solution that removes the cost and complexity involved with owning and maintaining of their own wireless infrastructure for companies. The solution simplifies the management of the wireless network, reducing the need for dedicated support staff, and allowing large numbers of Access Points to be managed remotely from a single interface.

IEI Integration Corp., a leading industrial computer provider for factory automation, computer telephony integration, networking appliances, security, systems, will present its emotionally intelligent robot, the AfuBot. It was developed with Internet of Things technologies. IEI also develops value-added services for AfuBot, such as online education, telemedicine and interactive entertainment. By integrating software and hardware, AfuBot features remote video call, cloud download and expansion capabilities to meet the needs of users. In addition, IEI provides open software and hardware platform for people who are interested in robotics that would like to do secondary development. All of the parts and functions can be customized, allowing people to work together to create a wonderful life benefited from Internet of Things and intelligent robot.

Advantech, is a leading provider of comprehensive system integration, hardware, software, customer-centric design services, embedded systems, automation products, and global logistics support. They will present the Packetarium XLc, a fully carrier-grade blade server designed for the virtual network infrastructure (NFVI), the first telco-grade server of its class to bring Virtual Network Functions out to the edge of the network enabling applications such as Mobile Edge Computing and Cloud RAN. The system combines high-end networking with IT design principles to accommodate the maximum density of compute available in a 400mm deep 6U chassis, yet meet demanding industry standards with NEBS-3 compliance. The Packetarium XLc seamlessly integrates with industry standard software frameworks to accelerate the roll-out of next-generation NFV solutions.

Barcelona Taiwan Trade Center

Phone:+34-932-41-93-06

Email: barcelona@taitra.org.tw

Juliana Lorenzo / Paloma Pastor

Phone: +34-673-270-351/ +34-636-62-80-55

Email: jlorenzo@tinkle.es / ppastor@tinkle.es

