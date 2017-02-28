Infortrend Showcases SPC-2 Record Setting EonStor DS 4000 at Cloud Expo Europe, Excel London

BASINGSTOKE, England, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announced it will showcase at Cloud Expo Europe, Excel London its EonStor DS 4000 series, which took the No. 1 spot in the SPC-2 Price-Performance test with an impressive new price-performance record of $6.80, leading other products by a wide margin. Also on exhibition will be Infortrend's cloud-integrated unified storage solution -- EonStor GS 3000 series. Visitors to Infortrend's stand #472 will be able to see firsthand the compelling benefits of EonStor DS 4000 and the powerful features of EonStor GS 3000.

EonStor DS 4000's remarkable SPC-2 Price-Performance ranking shows it is the industry's most affordable storage choice that combines high performance, excellent efficiency and extreme value. Delivering up to 11,000MB/s sequential read throughput, 5,500MB/s sequential write throughput, and 750K end-to-end IOPS, EonStor DS 4000 is ideal for applications such as media and entertainment, large file processing and large database queries and enables users to take on IT challenges for years to come.

EonStor GS 3000, a single consolidated file, block and object storage system with native cloud gateway features, provides users outstanding performance and data services, flexibility with all-flash or hybrid options, and availability with dual controllers plus intelligent drive recovery (IDR). By integrating with leading cloud service providers including AWS S3, Azure and Google Cloud Platform, EonStor GS 3000 enables users to leverage cloud's unlimited capacity and flexible on-demand scalability.

"We're thrilled that EonStor DS 4000 came out on top in the SPC-2 Price-Performance benchmark test. This achievement proves Infortrend's commitment and ability to provide customers storage systems that perfectly combine performance and value," commented Teddy Lin, General Manager of Infortrend Europe.

