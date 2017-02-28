New SuperBlade® from Supermicro Revolutionizes Market, Delivering Lower Initial Acquisition Cost and TCO





Breaking the Mold of Proprietary High Cost Blade Designs, Delivering Better Acquisition Cost and Higher Density, Performance and Power Efficiency than Rackmount and OCP Servers





SAN JOSE, California, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in compute, storage and networking technologies including green computing, has announced its new SuperBlade® server that delivers a better initial acquisition cost structure than traditional blades, rack mount and OCP designs with the density and operational efficiency of blades in an open Rack Scale Design enabled architecture.

The new 8U SuperBlade® supports both current and new generation Intel® Xeon® processor-based blade servers with the fastest 100G EDR InfiniBand and Omni-Path switches for mission criticalenterprise as well as data center applications. It also leverages the same Ethernet switches, chassis management modules, and software as the successful MicroBlade® for improved reliability, serviceability, and affordability. It maximizes the performance and power efficiency with DP and MP processors up to 205 watts in half-height and full-height blades, respectively. The new smaller form factor 4U SuperBlade maximizes density and power efficiency while enabling up to 140 dual-processor servers or 280 single-processor servers per 42U rack.

The shared infrastructure design of the new SuperBlade enables maximum power efficiency by lowering power consumption up to 20 percent, industry leading density up to 7x of 1U rack systems and reduces cabling by up to 96 percent. The SuperBlade leverages open Redfish based management and Supermicro Rack Scale Design to empower open systems management at scale.

"Our new SuperBlade optimizes not just TCO, but initial acquisition cost with industry-leading server density and maximum performance per watt, per square foot and per dollar," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "Our 8U SuperBlade is also the first and only blade system that supports up to 205W Xeon CPUs, NVMe drives and 100G EDR IB or Omni-Path switches ensuring that this architecture is optimized for today and future proofed for the next generation of technology advancements, including next generation Intel Skylake processors."

New 8U SuperBlade Enclosure

Up to 20 half-height 2-socket blade servers with 40 hot-plug NVMe drives

Up to 10 full-height 4-socket blade servers with 80 hot-plug NVMe drives

One 100G EDR IB or Omni-Path switch

Up to 4 Ethernet (1G,10G, 25G) switches

One Chassis Management Module (CMM)

Up to 8x (N+1 or N+N redundant) 2200W Titanium Level (96%) digital power supplies

New 4U SuperBlade Enclosure

Up to 14 half-height 2-socket blade servers

Up to 28 single-socket blade server nodes

Up to 2 Ethernet (1G, 10G, 25G) switches

Up to 4 (N+1 or N+N redundant) 2200W Titanium Level (96%) digital power supplies

One Chassis Management Module (CMM)

SBI-4129P-C2N/T3N

20 2 Intel Xeon processors (up to 205W) Up to 2TB DDR4

Up to 2TB DDR4 2 hot-plug NVMe/SAS3 or 3 hot plug SATA3 drives per node

Up to 5 M.2 NVMe per node

2x 10GbE+ 100G InfiniBand/Omnipath

SBI-8149P-T8N/C4N

4 Intel Xeon processors (up to 205W ) Up to 6TB DDR4

Up to 6TB DDR4 8 hot-plug NVMe/SATA3 or 4 hot plug NVMe/SAS3 drives per node

Up to 6 M.2 NVMe per node

4x 10GbE or 2x 10GbE+100G InfiniBand/Omnipath

