Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2017) - One World Investments Inc. (TSXV: OWI.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval for the voluntary delisting of its common shares from the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "NEX") at close of business today. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has been conditionally approved for the listing of its common shares as a mineral exploration issuer on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company expects that its common shares will commence trading on the CSE at market open on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 under the symbol "OWM". The Company also announces that it anticipates closing the restructuring matters set out in its prior news releases of June 14, 2016 and of July 18, 2016 before market open, including a proposed name change to "One World Minerals Inc."

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Investments Inc.

Douglas Fulcher, CEO and President

"Douglas Fulcher"

For additional information contact:

Douglas Fulcher, CEO and President

Direct: 604.803.5901

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company, including: (i) the voluntary delisting of its common shares from the NEX Board; (ii) the listing of its common shares on the CSE; (iii) the closing of certain restructuring matters; and (iv) the proposed name change. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) the inability of the Company to complete all necessary conditions required by the CSE; (iii) the inability to close on the various restructuring matters, including the proposed name change, for a variety of reasons. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.