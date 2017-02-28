



TOKYO, Feb 28, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that JSC NEC Neva Communications Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary, and the National Library of Russia (NLR), a Federal State Budgetary Institution, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the development of IT-systems for libraries.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_NECNLR.jpgThe MoU aims to enhance the development of systems that include library management systems, security systems and communication systems. Mr. Akihiro Sakurai, the Managing Director of NEC Neva, and Mr. Alexander Ivanovich Visly, the General Director of NLR, signed the MoU, where each party expresses the intention to conduct joint research and consultations on issues covering the organization, implementation and management of IT-systems for libraries, including seminars and courses for the training of staff on the operations of these systems."We are excited to share NEC's extensive know-how and experience from the implementation of numerous library automation projects throughout Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong," said Akihiro Sakurai. "We believe that this joint research and exchange of information will contribute to a deeper understanding of our partner's needs and will be useful for further expansion of the National Library of Russia.""We look forward to advancing the development of innovative new systems that ensure broader access to library materials, both within the library itself and on the Internet, where we aim to master and implement new IT technologies and service models for the NLR community," said Alexander Ivanovich Visly. "We are confident that NEC's successful international development and deployment of library systems will help us to find the most effective solutions for the modernization of working processes and the optimization of interactions with our visitors."About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.