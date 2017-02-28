NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Feb 28, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation and Netcracker Technology announced today that Globe Telecom has selected them to support its digital transformation initiative and lay the foundation for next-generation infrastructure, including virtualization. Globe will use Netcracker's sophisticated OSS suite and comprehensive Service Orchestration solution, a component of NEC/Netcracker's Hybrid Operations Management solution and Agile Virtualization Platform and Practice.Globe Telecom is the leading mobile service operator in the Philippines, managing one of the nation's largest networks which delivers sophisticated mobile, broadband and fixed-line services to consumers, small and medium businesses and large enterprises.Known for delivering innovative services and exceeding customer expectations, Globe Telecom is constantly investing in new capabilities to maintain its market leadership. As part of this mandate, Globe is upgrading and optimizing its infrastructure for new digital services. Netcracker's OSS suite, comprised of Service Activation, Resource Inventory and Discovery & Reconciliation, and NEC/Netcracker's Service Orchestration solution will enable Globe to lay the foundation for hybrid operations between physical and virtual infrastructure. The solutions will also optimize current service deployment processes and increase the level of automation."Our customers expect us to offer the most innovative digital services in the market and deliver those services reliably and consistently. As such, we continue to invest in cutting-edge technology that will allow seamless customer experience," said Pebbles Sy-Manalang, Chief Information Officer at Globe. "We are excited to launch this partnership with NEC and Netcracker and leverage their expertise and solutions to meet our key business objective of being the best digital service provider for our customers.""As one of the leading service providers in the Philippines, Globe is using our solutions to give it the agility and flexibility needed to keep pace with such a fast-moving market," said Elizabeth Pangan, President of NEC Philippines. "We are excited to support Globe in achieving their mission of creating wonderful experiences and overcoming challenges, we are confident that these capabilities will result in better operations for Globe, introducing even more possibilities for growth in the future.""The transition into a next-generation service provider requires the deployment of new technologies and processes, both of which are important aspects of transformation," said Loh John Wu, General Manager of Asia Pacific at Netcracker. "We are excited to help Globe evolve and set the foundation for virtualization and digitalization, which will enable it to deliver the best experience to its diverse customers."About GlobeGlobe Telecom is a leading full service telecommunications company in the Philippines, serving the needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connections, internet and managed services. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel who are acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region. For more information, visit www.globe.com.ph. Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/talk2Globe and Facebook: http://facebook.com/GlobePHAbout Netcracker TechnologyNetcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.