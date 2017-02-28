EBITDA at a new record high of €1,189 million (+ 12.5% over last year), up significantly in each of the three business divisions

The Board of Directors of Arkema (Paris:AKE) met on 27 February 2017 to close the Group's consolidated accounts for 2016 and the annual financial statements of the parent company. At the close of the meeting, Chairman and CEO Thierry Le Hénaff stated:

"The Group achieved an excellent 4th quarter driven by excellent growth in volumes. For the year as a whole, financial performance was significantly up and cash generation was high.

These performances benefit from the projects implemented in recent years, and reflect the Group's profile shift towards specialty chemicals and advanced materials. The swift and successful integration of Bostik has enabled us to achieve one year ahead of schedule the EBITDA growth target we had set ourselves for this acquisition and the acquisition of Den Braven represents a further growth milestone in adhesives.

Our ongoing efforts to develop innovative solutions in new materials are paying off with many commercial successes, in particular in Technical Polymers. Finally, growth in volumes has benefited from our balanced geographic positioning, with a strong presence in North America and in Asia which together account for some 60% of our sales.

The quality of the new Arkema profile, the growth catalysts in place, the management's track record since the stock market listing ten years ago, and the Group's solid financial structure are strong assets to continue creating value over the long term."

1 Cash flow from operations and investments excluding the impact of portfolio management.

2016 KEY FIGURES

(In millions of euros) 2015 2016 Variation Sales 7,683 7,535 -1.9% EBITDA 1,057 1,189 +12.5% EBITDA margin 13.8% 15.8% High Performance Materials 15.1% 16.7% Industrial Specialties 17.1% 20.4% Coating Solutions 10.3% 11.7% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 604 734 +21.5% Non-recurring items (116) (17) n/a Adjusted net income 312 418 +34.0% Net income Group share 285 427 +49.8% Adjusted net income per share (in €) 4.23 5.56 +31.4%

Weighted average number of ordinary shares 73,691,797 75,201,739

FULL YEAR 2016 ACTIVITY

In 2016, sales reached €7,535 million, 1.9% down on 2015. In a moderate worldwide economic growth environment, volumes rose by +3.2%. They improved across all three business divisions, driven by innovation in Technical Polymers, geographic expansion in Adhesives, steadier demand in acrylic monomers, and the ramp-up of the thiochemicals plant in Malaysia. This good performance offset most of the -3.7% price effect which reflects, over the first three quarters of the year, the impact on sales prices of lower raw material costs. The scope effect was close to nil over the year. The currency effect amounted to -1.3%.

At €1,189 million, EBITDA reached a new record high, +12.5% up on last year (€1,057 million), driven by the successful integration and development of Bostik, the important innovation work performed in Technical Polymers and downstream acrylics, and the return of fluorogases to good level of results in line with the plan previously announced. The contribution of major internal projects represented around three fourth of the EBITDA growth over the year. Lower prices for some raw materials together with operational excellence actions also contributed to this achievement. The performance of each of our three business divisions has significantly improved over last year.

EBITDA margin, at 15.8%, improved significantly over last year (13.8%), supported by the growing share of higher added value activities and Bostik's margin improvement.

Recurring operating income rose to €734 million from €604 million in 2015. It includes €455 million depreciation and amortization, globally stable compared to last year (€453 million). REBIT margin grew to 9.7% (7.9% in 2015).

Non-recurring items stood at -€17 million. They comprise in particular the impact of divestment and acquisition operations amounting to +€63 million overall, which includes the capital gain on the sale of the activated carbon and filter aid business, -€43 million impairments on assets and -€38 million depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible fixed assets carried out as part of Bostik purchase price allocation. In 2015, these items, which amounted to -€116 million, included primarily the impact of Bostik purchase price allocation and of assets impairments.

Financial result reached -€103 million against -€92 million in 2015. This variation mostly reflects the interest rate and currency effects on debts in currencies other than the euro.

Income taxes rose to -€193 million from -€118 million in 2015 which included an €82 million tax gain accounted for as part of Bostik purchase price allocation. In 2016, taxes include a €19 million tax gain accounted for as part of Bostik purchase price allocation, as well as a €4 million tax on the dividend paid for 2015. Excluding these items, the tax rate amounted to 28.3% of the recurring operating income, a significant decrease compared to last year (32.9%).

Net income Group share, +49.8% up, rose to €427 million against €285 million in 2015. Excluding the after-tax impact of non-recurring items, adjusted net income amounted to €418 million (€312 million in 2015), i.e. €5.56 per share.

Given the Group's performance in 2016 and its intent to gradually raise the dividend, the Board of Directors has decided to propose to the annual general meeting on 23 May 2017, the payment of a cash dividend of €2.05 per share, 8% up on 2015 (€1.90 per share). The payout ratio therefore amounts to 37% of the adjusted net income and the yield stands at 2.2% based on the share price at 31 December 2016. This decision reflects the confidence of the Board of Directors in the Group's development prospects, solid cash generation and balance sheet. Shares will be traded ex-dividend on 25 May 2017 and the payment of the dividend will take place from 29 May 2017.

DIVISION PERFORMANCE IN 2016

HIGH PERFORMANCE MATERIALS

Sales in High Performance Materials division reached €3,422 million, +1.9% 2 up on 2015 (€3,358 million). At constant scope of business and foreign exchange rates, sales rose by +1.2%. Volumes grew by +2.6%, driven by innovation in Technical Polymers, in particular in lighter materials and new energies, and by the geographic expansion of Bostik, whereas the oil and gas activity softened, as expected. Higher volumes offset the -1.4% price effect which reflects a different product mix from last year and the change in certain raw materials prices. The +3.5% scope effect primarily includes the contribution of Bostik over January which largely offset the impact of the divestment of the activated carbon and filter aid business in 4th quarter 2016. The translation effect amounted to -1.8%.

At €570 million, EBITDA grew by +12.6% (€506 million in 2015), supported by good developments in Technical Polymers and Specialty Adhesives. With €210 million EBITDA, +33% up over 2014, Bostik achieved a very good performance, one year ahead of schedule for its mid-term targets. Its EBITDA margin grew to 13.1% against 11.2% over 2015 as a whole, hence continuing to close the gap with its major competitors. Hence Bostik confirms the success of its integration and of its development actions, as well as the adhesives' development potential for Arkema.

The division's EBITDA margin, at 16.7% against 15.1% in 2015, reflects Bostik's progress as well as the excellent performance of the other activities, the average margin of which is close to 20%, at its record high.

INDUSTRIAL SPECIALTIES

Industrial Specialties achieved a very good performance with EBITDA +13.2% up over last year and an EBITDA margin at an excellent 20.4%, also close to its record high.

Sales reached €2,316 million, -5.5% 1 downon 2015 (€2,450 million) essentially due to a -5.0% scope effect related to the divestment of Sunclear finalized in 4th quarter 2015. Volumes were +2.2% up. They increased in all of the division's activities and in particular in Thiochemicals which continued to benefit from the ramp-up of the Kerteh platform in Malaysia. The -3.2% price effect reflects product mix and the change in the cost of certain raw materials. The translation effect amounted to -0.7%.

EBITDA grew to €473 million (€418 million in 2015), supported by the results in Fluorogases which continued to improve, by ongoing favourable market conditions in PMMA, and by an excellent performance in Thiochemicals with the benefit of an extra quarter for the Malaysian platform, which partly offset the impact of the regulatory maintenance turnaround on this platform. Hydrogen Peroxide continued to benefit from its developments in specialty applications. In Fluorogases, the Group was, by end 2016, in line with its improvement plan which aims to achieve €80 million more EBITDA in 2017 than in 2014.

2 At 1st January 2016, a small activity within the Performance Additives Business Line was reassigned to the Industrial Specialties division. The reported variation in sales includes the €32 million impact of this reporting change.

COATING SOLUTIONS

At €1,771 million, sales in the Coating Solutions division decreased by -4.2% compared to last year (€1,849 million). Volumes increased by +5.4%, reflecting sustained demand in acrylic monomers in particular towards the year-end and the benefits of innovation in the downstream activities. The -8.7% price effect reflects the evolution of the acrylics cycle and of the cost of raw materials. It reduced throughout the year, eventually turning positive in 4th quarter 2016 (+ 3.5%). The translation effect amounted to -0.9%.

With €208 million EBITDA, +9.5% up on 2015 (€190 million) and an EBITDA margin close to 12%, the results of the division reflect the good performance of downstream activities, the benefits of the integration and the good dynamics of volumes in acrylic monomers. In this latter activity, unit margins remained globally stable at low cycle levels for a large part of the year before showing some signs of improvement towards the year-end mostly in Asia.

CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT AT 31 DECEMBER 2016

In 2016, free cash flow3stood at a very good level of +€426 million (+€442 million in 2015). This excellent performance reflects the good control of capital expenditure4 which amounted to €423 million and, like last year, represents 5.6% of Group's sales, thus confirming the Group's ambition to reduce its capital intensity. The Group also continued to implement strict control of its working capital with a very small variation in operating working capital in 2016 (+€2 million5) despite a more sustained activity and a less favourable trend in the cost of raw materials at year-end. The working capital over annual proforma6 sales ratio stood at 14.5% (excluding Den Braven) against 14.6% 7 in 2015. Free cash flow represents 36% of EBITDA reported in 2016, perfectly in line with the Group's mid-term target of EBITDA conversion rate into cash.

Capital expenditure should represent around €450 million in 2017.

Excluding non-recurring items and the impact of portfolio management operations, Arkema generated +€477 million recurring cash flow in 2016 (+€478 million in 2015).

Acquisitions and divestments represented net cash outflows of -€269 million, corresponding primarily to the cost of Den Braven's acquisition net of cash acquired, the divestment of the activated carbon and filter aid business, and the implementation of agreements concluded with Jurong in acrylics in China.

Cash flow from financing activities amounting to -€256 million in 2016 included the payment of a dividend of €1.90 per share amounting to €143 million, the proceeds of the share capital increase reserved for employees totalling €42 million, and the payment of €33 million interest on an hybrid bond.

Consequently, net debt amounted to €1,482 million at 31 December 2016 (against €1,379 million at 31 December 2015), i.e. 35% gearing, stable compared to last year.

3 Cash flow from operations and investments excluding impact of portfolio management.

4 Excluding reallocation of assets with no impact on net debt.

5 Excluding flows related to non-recurring items totalling +€9 million mostly due to portfolio management operations.

6 Annual proforma sales including over a full year the impact of divested and acquired activities.

7 At 31 December 2015, excluding €54 million trade payables relating to the transfer to the joint venture Taixing Sunke Chemicals of an acrylic acid production line, with no impact on net debt.

4TH QUARTER 2016 KEY FIGURES

(In millions of euros) 4Q 2015 4Q 2016 Variation Sales 1,760 1,852 +5.2% EBITDA 214 243 +13.6% EBITDA margin 12.2% 13.1% High Performance Materials Industrial Specialties Coating Solutions 13.6% 15.6% 6.1% 13.8% 15.3% 9.3% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 87 124 +42.5% Non-recurring items (19) 3 n/a Adjusted net income 29 68 +134.5% Net income Group share 49 86 +75.5% Adjusted net income per share (in €) 0.38 0.90 +136.8%

In the 4th quarter, traditionally marked by softer seasonality at year-end, Arkema achieved an excellent performance. At €243 million against €214 million in 2015, EBITDA reached an all-time high for a fourth quarter. It grew by +13.6% over last year in an environment globally more favourable than initially anticipated. It reflects the very good level of results in High Performance Materials and Industrial Specialties, which had high basis of comparison in 4th quarter 2015, and the significant improvement in the results of Coating Solutions. EBITDA margin improved compared to last year to 13.1%

Sales amounted to €1,852 million, +5.2% up on 4th quarter 2015 (€1,760 million). At constant scope of business and foreign exchange rates, sales grew by +6.6%. Volumes improved by +5.8%, supported by a very good demand in the three divisions, in particular in acrylic monomers. The +0.8% price effect reflects primarily the increase in sales prices in Acrylics and Fluorogases. The divestment of the activated carbon and filter aid business finalized in November 2016 resulted in a -0.9% scope effect. The translation effect amounted to -0.5%.

At €116 million, EBITDA of High Performance Materials divisiongrew slightlycompared to the high performance of the 4th quarter 2015, supported by the solid contribution of Bostik despite unfavourable translation effect in certain countries and innovation in Technical Polymers, both offsetting the impact of the divestment of the activated carbons and filter aid business in November. No contribution was booked in 4th quarter for Den Braven.

The Industrial Specialties division again achieved a very good performance with €87 million EBITDA against €83 million in 4th quarter 2015. It benefited from the solid contribution of all the product lines with, in particular, the ongoing improvement in the results of Fluorogases and favourable market conditions in MMA/PMMA.

In the Coating Solutions division, EBITDA grew significantly to €41 million against €23 million in 4th quarter 2015, thanks to the improvement in the acrylic monomers results and the solid contribution of downstream activities.

At €68 million against €29 million in 4th quarter 2015, adjusted net income mostly reflects higher EBITDA and lower depreciation and amortization compared to last year.

After taking account of non-recurring items, net income Group share rose to €86 million from €49 million in 2015.

Arkema generated +€139 million free cash flow 8 in 4th quarter 2016. This flow included €181 million capital expenditure. The +€89 million 9 working capital variation (excluding non-recurring items) reflects the traditionally favourable seasonality at year-end and, compared to 4th quarter 2015 when the variation stood at +€196 million, a more sustained level of activity and a less favourable evolution in the cost of some raw materials.

POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS

As part of its programme to divest €700 million sales, Arkema announced on 26 January 2017 a project for the divestment to INEOS of its 50% stake in Oxochimie, their joint venture for the production of oxo alcohols and the associated business. The impact of this divestment on the Group's annual sales would represent some €40 million. Due to be finalized in 2017, this project is subject to the approval of the relevant antitrust authorities.

2017 OUTLOOK

In 2017, the macroeconomic environment should remain characterized by moderate global growth, mixed dynamics by region, and volatility in energy prices, raw materials and currencies. Market conditions in acrylic monomers should gradually improve while PMMA should start to normalize in the second half of the year.

Over the year, Arkema will benefit in particular from the integration of Den Braven, innovation in materials and downstream acrylics and elements of progress in certain fluorogases. The Group will increase its selling prices to reflect higher raw materials. Finally, it will pursue its operational excellence initiatives aimed at offsetting part of the inflation on fixed costs.

Taking into account these elements and assuming a global macroeconomic environment comparable to that of 2016, the Group confirms its ambition announced in 2014 to achieve €1.3 billion EBITDA in 2017.

2016 results and outlook are detailed in the presentation "Full year 2016 results" available on the website: www.finance.arkema.com.

The consolidated accounts at 31 December 2016 have been audited, and an unqualified certification report has been issued by the Company's statutory auditors. These consolidated financial statements and the statutory auditors' report will be available late March in the reference document posted on the Company's website www.finance.arkema.com.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

4 May 2017 1(st) quarter 2017 results 23 May 2017 Shareholders Annual General Meeting 2 August 2017 1(st) half 2017 results 9 November 2017 3(rd) quarter 2017 results

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €7.5 billion, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 50 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

8 Cash flow from operations and investments excluding the impact of portfolio management.

9 Excluding flows related to non-recurring items mostly due to portfolio management operations.

DISCLAIMER

The information disclosed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial conditions, results of operations, business and strategy of Arkema. Such statements are based on management's current views and assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and are subject to risk factors such as, among others, changes in raw materials prices, currency fluctuations, implementation pace of cost-reduction projects and changes in general economic and business conditions. Arkema does not assume any liability to update such forward-looking statements whether as a result of any new information or any unexpected event or otherwise. Further information on factors which could affect Arkema's financial results is provided in the documents filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

Balance sheet, income statement, cash flow statement, statement of changes in shareholders' equity and information by business segment included in this press release are extracted from the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2016 reviewed by the Board of Directors of Arkema on 27 February 2017. Quarterly financial information is not audited.

Business segment information is presented in accordance with Arkema's internal reporting system used by the management.

The main performance indicators used are described below:

Operating income : this includes all income and expenses of continuing operations other than financial result, equity in income of affiliates and income taxes;

Other income and expenses : these correspond to a limited number of well-identified non-recurring items of income and expense of a particularly material nature that the Group presents separately in its income statement in order to facilitate understanding of its recurring operational performance. These items of income and expense notably include: Impairment losses in respect of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, Gains or losses on sale of assets, acquisition expenses, badwills and stock valuation adjustments between the fair value on the acquisition date and the replacement value Certain large restructuring and environmental expenses which would hamper the interpretation of recurring operating income (including substantial modifications to employee benefit plans and the effect of onerous contracts), Certain expenses related to litigation and claims or major damages, whose nature is not directly related to ordinary operations; Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets identified as part of the allocation of the Bostik acquisition price.

Recurring operating income : this is calculated as the difference between operating income and other income and expenses as previously defined;

Adjusted net income : this corresponds to "Net income Group share" adjusted for the "Group share" of the following items: Other income and expenses, after taking account of the tax impact of these items, Income and expenses from taxation of an exceptional nature, the amount of which is deemed significant, Net income of discontinued operations, Unrealized currency losses or gains on financing in non-recurring investment currencies.

EBITDA : this corresponds to recurring operating income increased by depreciation and amortization;

Working capital : this corresponds to the difference between inventories, accounts receivable, other receivables and prepaid expenses, income tax receivables and other current financial assets on the one hand and accounts payable, other creditors and accrued liabilities, income tax liabilities and other current financial liabilities on the other hand. These items are classified in current assets and liabilities in the consolidated balance sheet;

Capital employed : this is calculated by aggregating the net carrying amounts of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, equity affiliate investments and loans, other investments, other non-current assets (excluding deferred tax assets) and working capital;

Recurring investments: these correspond to tangible and intangible investments which exclude a small number of investments of an exceptional nature that the Group presents separately in order to facilitate the analysis of cash generation in its financial communication. These investments characterized by their size or their nature are presented either as non-recurring investments or in acquisitions and divestments;

Net debt: this is the difference between current and non-current debt and cash and cash equivalents.

In analyzing changes in its results, particularly changes in sales, the Group identifies the influence of the following effects (such analysis is unaudited):

effect of changes in scope of business : effects of changes in scope of business arise on acquisition or disposal of an entire business or on first-time consolidation or deconsolidation of an entity. An increase or reduction in capacity is not analysed as creating a change in the scope of business;

effect of foreign currency movements : the effect of foreign currency movements is the mechanical impact of consolidation of accounts denominated in currencies other than the euro at different exchange rates from one period to another. The effect of foreign currency movements is calculated by applying the foreign exchange rates of the prior period to the figures of the current period;

effect of changes in prices : the impact of changes in average sales prices is estimated by comparing the average weighted unit net sales price of a range of related products in the current period with their average weighted unit net sales price in the prior period, multiplied, in both cases, by the volumes sold in the reference period;

effect of changes in volumes: the impact of changes in volumes is estimated by comparing quantities delivered in the reference period with the quantities delivered in the prior period, multiplied, in both cases, by the average weighted unit net sales prices of the relevant prior period.

ARKEMA Financial Statements

Consolidated financial statements At the end of December 2016

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 4th quarter 2016 End of December 2016 4th quarter 2015 End of December 2015 (In millions of euros) (non audited) (audited) (non audited) (audited) Sales 1.852 7.535 1.760 7.683 Operating expenses (1.494) (5.888) (1.444) (6.206) Research and development expenses (57) (222) (55) (209) Selling and administrative expenses (177) (691) (174) (664) Recurring operating income 124 734 87 604 Other income and expenses 3 (17) (19) (116) Operating income 127 717 68 488 Equity in income of affiliates 1 8 3 10 Financial result (28) (103) 15 (92) Income taxes (16) (193) (31) (118) Net income 84 429 55 288 Of which non-controlling interests (2) 2 6 3 Net income Group share 86 427 49 285 Earnings per share (amount in euros) 1.14 5.68 0.66 3.87 Diluted earnings per share (amount in euros) 1.13 5.66 0.65 3.85 Depreciation and amortization (119) (455) (127) (453) EBITDA 243 1.189 214 1.057 Adjusted net income 68 418 29 312 Adjusted net income per share (amount in euros) 0.90 5.56 0.38 4.23 Diluted adjusted net income per share (amount in euros) 0.89 5.54 0.38 4.22 Weighted average number of shares 75,201,739 73,691,796

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 4th quarter 2016 End of December 2016 4th quarter 2015 End of December 2015 (In millions of euros) (non audited) (audited) (non audited) (audited) Net income 84 429 55 288 Hedging adjustments (20) (6) (12) (8) Other items 1 (6) 1 Deferred taxes on hedging adjustments and other items (1) (2) 1 Change in translation adjustments 68 7 46 119 Other recyclable comprehensive income 48 (7) 34 113 Actuarial gains and losses 16 13 21 60 Deferred taxes on actuarial gains and losses (10) (12) (5) (14) Other non-recyclable comprehensive income 6 1 16 46 Total income and expenses recognized directly in equity 54 (6) 50 159 Comprehensive income 138 423 105 447 Of which: non-controlling interest (1) 0 9 6 Comprehensive income Group share 139 423 96 441

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 31 December 2016 31 December 2015 (In millions of euros) (audited) (audited) ASSETS Intangible assets, net 2.777 2.410 Property, plant and equipment, net 2.652 2.727 Equity affiliates: investments and loans 35 29 Other investments 33 29 Deferred tax assets 171 193 Other non-current assets 227 204 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 5.895 5.592 Inventories 1.111 1.129 Accounts receivable 1.150 1.051 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 197 190 Income taxes recoverable 64 33 Other current financial assets 10 15 Cash and cash equivalents 623 711 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 3.155 3.129 TOTAL ASSETS 9.050 8.721 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 757 745 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 3.150 2.864 Treasury shares (4) (3) Translation adjustments 301 294 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY GROUP SHARE 4.204 3.900 Non-controlling interests 45 49 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4.249 3.949 Deferred tax liabilities 285 307 Provisions for pensions and other employee benefits 520 571 Other provisions and non-current liabilities 464 453 Non-current debt 1.377 1.873 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 2.646 3.204 Accounts payable 932 884 Other creditors and accrued liabilities 402 378 Income taxes payable 62 68 Other current financial liabilities 31 21 Current debt 728 217 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 2.155 1.568 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 9.050 8.721

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT End of December 2016 End of December 2015 (In millions of euros) (audited) (audited) Cash flow operating activities Net income 429 288 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of assets 530 568 Provisions, valuation allowances and deferred taxes (56) (102) (Gains)/losses on sales of assets (106) (82) Undistributed affiliate equity earnings (5) (9) Change in working capital 11 186 Other changes 18 9 Cash flow from operating activities 821 858 Cash flow investing activities Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions (445) (493) Change in fixed asset payables (37) 47 Acquisitions of operations, net of cash acquired (338) (1.292) Increase in long-term loans (62) (46) Total expenditures (882) (1.784) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 118 9 Change in fixed asset receivables 0 1 Proceeds from sale of operations, net of cash sold 43 101 Proceeds from sale of unconsolidated investments 19 Repayment of long-term loans 38 38 Total divestitures 218 149 Cash flow from investing activities (664) (1.635) Cash flow financing activities Issuance (repayment) of shares and other equity 51 96 Issuance of hybrid bonds 0 Purchase of treasury shares (6) (7) Dividends paid to parent company shareholders (176) (168) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (4) (3) Increase/ decrease in long-term debt (38) 446 Increase/ decrease in short-term borrowings and bank overdrafts (83) 7 Cash flow from financing activities (256) 371 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (99) (406) Effect of exchange rates and changes in scope 11 (32) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 711 1.149 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 623 711

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (audited) Shares issued Treasury shares Shareholders' equity Group share Non-controlling interests Shareholders' equity (In millions of euros) Number Amount Paid-in surplus Hybrid bonds Retained earnings Translation adjustments Number Amount At January 1, 2016 74,472,101 745 1.172 689 1.003 294 (36.925) (3) 3.900 49 3.949 Cash dividend (176) (176) (4) (180) Issuance of share capital 1,245,846 12 39 51 51 Purchase of treasury shares (100.617) (6) (6) (6) Grants of treasury shares to employees (5) 71.719 5 Share-based payments 12 12 12 Other Transactions with shareholders 1,245,846 12 39 (169) (28.898) (1) (119) (4) (123) Net income 427 427 2 429 Total income and expense recognized directly through equity (11) 7 (4) (2) (6) Comprehensive income 416 7 423 423 At December 31, 2016 75,717,947 757 1.211 689 1.250 301 (65.823) (4) 4.204 45 4.249

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT (non audited) 4th quarter 2016 (In millions of euros) High Performance Materials Industrial Specialties Coating Solutions Corporate Total Non-Group sales 839 568 440 5 1.852 Inter segment sales 2 25 14 Total sales 841 593 454 5 EBITDA 116 87 41 (1) 243 Depreciation and amortization (39) (44) (35) (1) (119) Recurring operating income 77 43 6 (2) 124 Other income and expenses 55 (48) (4) 3 Operating income 132 (5) 6 (6) 127 Equity in income of affiliates 1 1 Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions 73 64 38 5 180 4th quarter 2015 (In millions of euros) High Performance Materials Industrial Specialties Coating Solutions Corporate Total Non-Group sales 843 532 379 6 1.760 Inter segment sales 2 29 12 Total sales 845 561 391 6 EBITDA 115 83 23 (7) 214 Depreciation and amortization (42) (52) (32) (1) (127) Recurring operating income 73 31 (9) (8) 87 Other income and expenses 5 (13) (22) 11 (19) Operating income 78 18 (31) 3 68 Equity in income of affiliates 3 3 Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions 78 63 38 2 181

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT (audited) End of December 2016 (In millions of euros) High Performance Materials Industrial Specialties Coating Solutions Corporate Total Non-Group sales 3.422 2.316 1.771 26 7.535 Inter segment sales 14 109 56 Total sales 3.436 2.425 1.827 26 EBITDA 570 473 208 (62) 1.189 Depreciation and amortization (154) (173) (125) (3) (455) Recurring operating income 416 300 83 (65) 734 Other income and expenses 22 (61) 2 20 (17) Operating income 438 239 85 (45) 717 Equity in income of affiliates 1 7 8 Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions 173 175 82 13 443 End of December 2015 (In millions of euros) High Performance Materials Industrial Specialties Coating Solutions Corporate Total Non-Group sales 3.358 2.450 1.849 26 7.683 Inter segment sales 12 121 64 Total sales 3.370 2.571 1.913 26 EBITDA 506 418 190 (57) 1.057 Depreciation and amortization (152) (181) (118) (2) (453) Recurring operating income 354 237 72 (59) 604 Other income and expenses (69) (21) (36) 10 (116) Operating income 285 216 36 (49) 488 Equity in income of affiliates 10 10 Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions 167 183 137 6 493

ADJUSTED NET INCOME Net income Group share may be reconcilied to adjusted net income as follows: 4th quarter 2016 End of December 2016 4th quarter 2015 End of December 2015 (In millions of euros) (non audited) (audited) (non audited) (audited) NET INCOME GROUP SHARE 86 427 49 285 Other income and expenses (3) 17 19 116 Other income and expenses Non-controlling interests (3) (3) Exchange differences on foreign currency financing for investments of an exceptional nature (35) Taxes on other income and expenses (3) (14) 56 (29) Non-current taxation (9) (9) (60) (60) ADJUSTED NET INCOME 68 418 29 312

NET DEBT (In millions of euros) 31 december 2016 31 december 2015 (audited) (audited) Non-current debt 1.377 1.873 Current debt 728 217 Cash and cash equivalents 623 711 NET DEBT 1.482 1.379

FREE CASH FLOW (In millions of euros) End of December 2016 End of September 2016 4th quarter 2016 End of December 2015 4th quarter 2015 (audited) (non audited) (non audited) (audited) (non audited) Cash flow from operating activities 821 575 246 858 380 Cash flow from investing activities (664) (337) (327) (1.635) (19) NET CASH FLOW 157 238 (81) (777) 361 Of which: Unrealized foreign exchange differences on the financing in US dollar of the investments made in Thiochemicals in Malaysia without any impact on net debt 40 Net cash flow from portfolio management (269) (49) (220) (1.219) 114 FREE CASH FLOW 426 287 139 442 207

