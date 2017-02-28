sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 28.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,626 Euro		-0,035
-0,28 %
WKN: A0J2RH ISIN: NL0000395317 Ticker-Symbol: KWZ2 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESSANEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WESSANEN NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,553
12,674
08:16
12,591
12,621
08:12
28.02.2017 | 07:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Wessanen: Wessanen 2016 convocation and agenda AGM online

                                                                        

Wessanen 2016 convocation and agenda AGM online

Wessanen has published the convocation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on its website (www.wessanen.com).

The AGM will be held in De Hallen Studio's, Hannie Dankbaar Passage 18, 1053 RT Amsterdam on Wednesday 12 April 2017 at 14:00h

The AGM agenda includes, amongst others, the following voting items:

  • Adoption of the 2016 financial statements
  • Adoption of the proposed 2016 dividend of €0.12 per share, payable wholly in cash
  • Discharge of the members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board
  • Reappointment of Mr F. van Oers as member of the Supervisory Board
  • Authorisation of the Executive Board as competent body to purchase shares in the Company
  • Designation of the Executive Board as competent body to issue shares
  • Designation of the Executive Board as competent body to limit or exclude the statutory pre-emptive right when issuing shares
  • Appointment of auditor charged with auditing the 2018 financial statements


    For more information

    Ronald Merckx (CFO)
    Phone      +31 (0)20 3122 126
    Email       ronald.merckx@wessanen.com (mailto:ronald.merckx@wessanen.com)
    Twitter      @Wessanen_250

For PDF click here (http://hugin.info/143317/R/2082419/784678.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Wessanen via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)