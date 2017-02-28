Wessanen: Wessanen 2016 convocation and agenda AGM online

Wessanen 2016 convocation and agenda AGM online
Wessanen has published the convocation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on its website (www.wessanen.com).
The AGM will be held in De Hallen Studio's, Hannie Dankbaar Passage 18, 1053 RT Amsterdam on Wednesday 12 April 2017 at 14:00h
The AGM agenda includes, amongst others, the following voting items:
- Adoption of the 2016 financial statements
- Adoption of the proposed 2016 dividend of €0.12 per share, payable wholly in cash
- Discharge of the members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board
- Reappointment of Mr F. van Oers as member of the Supervisory Board
- Authorisation of the Executive Board as competent body to purchase shares in the Company
- Designation of the Executive Board as competent body to issue shares
- Designation of the Executive Board as competent body to limit or exclude the statutory pre-emptive right when issuing shares
- Appointment of auditor charged with auditing the 2018 financial statements
For more information
Ronald Merckx (CFO)
Phone +31 (0)20 3122 126
Email ronald.merckx@wessanen.com (mailto:ronald.merckx@wessanen.com)
Twitter @Wessanen_250
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Wessanen via Globenewswire