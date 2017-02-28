Wessanen: Wessanen 2016 convocation and agenda AGM online

Wessanen 2016 convocation and agenda AGM online

Wessanen has published the convocation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on its website (www.wessanen.com).

The AGM will be held in De Hallen Studio's, Hannie Dankbaar Passage 18, 1053 RT Amsterdam on Wednesday 12 April 2017 at 14:00h

The AGM agenda includes, amongst others, the following voting items:

Adoption of the 2016 financial statements

Adoption of the proposed 2016 dividend of €0.12 per share, payable wholly in cash

Discharge of the members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board

Reappointment of Mr F. van Oers as member of the Supervisory Board

Authorisation of the Executive Board as competent body to purchase shares in the Company

Designation of the Executive Board as competent body to issue shares

Designation of the Executive Board as competent body to limit or exclude the statutory pre-emptive right when issuing shares







Appointment of auditor charged with auditing the 2018 financial statements For more information Ronald Merckx (CFO)

