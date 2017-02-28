

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's housing starts expanded at a faster pace in January, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed Tuesday.



Housing starts growth accelerated unexpectedly to 12.8 percent in January from 3.9 percent in December. Economists had forecast the growth to slow to 3.3 percent. This was the seventh consecutive rise in housing starts.



Annualized housing starts climbed to 1.0 million from 923,000 a month ago. The expected level was 916,000.



Meanwhile, construction orders received by 50 big contractors grew only 1.1 percent after rising 7.1 percent in December.



