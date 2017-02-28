

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Swiss franc rose to 1.0070 against the U.S. dollar and 1.2527 against the pound, from an early 5-day low of 1.0101 and a 4-day low of 1.2560, respectively.



Against the yen and the euro, the franc advanced to 111.73 and 1.0669 from yesterday's closing quotes of 111.59 and 1.0683, respectively.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.99 against the greenback, 1.23 against the pound, 114.00 against the yen and 1.05 against the euro.



