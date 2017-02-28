sprite-preloader
Seadrill Limited: SDRL - Seadrill Limited Announces Fourth Quarter 2016 Results

Highlights

  •  Revenue of $667 million
  • Operating income of $118 million
  •  EBITDA of $354 million
  •  99% economic utilization
  • Reported net income of $127 million and diluted net income per share of $0.26
  • Underlying net income, excluding non-recurring items and non-cash mark to market movements on derivatives, was $111 million and earnings per share was $0.24
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 billion
  • Seadrill Limited order backlog of approximately $2.5 billion

Commenting today, Per Wullf, CEO and President of Seadrill Management Ltd., said: "We continue to see an improvement in the level of bidding activity following the increase and stabilization of oil prices. Improving dayrates will not be a feature of 2017, however, based on the expected level of scrapping and cold stacking activity we believe there is room for some optimism.

Our scale and young fleet position us well for the eventual recovery in the industry. Our key stakeholders have demonstrated a desire to be part of a solution to our restructuring requirements with the right structure and terms."

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Seadrill 4Q 2016 (http://hugin.info/135817/R/2082675/784884.pdf)
Seadrill Fleet Status 4Q 2016 (http://hugin.info/135817/R/2082675/784885.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Seadrill Limited via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)