Seadrill Limited: SDRL - Seadrill Limited Announces Fourth Quarter 2016 Results

Highlights

Commenting today, Per Wullf, CEO and President of Seadrill Management Ltd., said: "We continue to see an improvement in the level of bidding activity following the increase and stabilization of oil prices. Improving dayrates will not be a feature of 2017, however, based on the expected level of scrapping and cold stacking activity we believe there is room for some optimism.

Our scale and young fleet position us well for the eventual recovery in the industry. Our key stakeholders have demonstrated a desire to be part of a solution to our restructuring requirements with the right structure and terms."