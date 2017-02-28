Goertek's 2nd generation standalone VR HMD reference platform offers a creative and high performance standalone VR design environment that allows OEMs to quickly develop VR HMDs.

Goertek announced at MWC 2017 that it is launching its 2nd generation standalone virtual reality (VR) head mounted display (HMD) reference platform utilizing the Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 835 mobile platform. This VR HMD reference platform enables a creative and high performance standalone VR design environment that allows original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to quickly develop VR HMDs. Offering 30% more computing power and advanced gesture control function for VR enthusiasts, it is the next leap forward from VR820.

Goertek's 2nd generation standalone VR HMD reference platform with Snapdragon 835 allows OEMs to choose from a pre-qualified set of components based on reference design products. The launch of this new reference platform is part of a greater initiative by Qualcomm Technologies, deemed the "HMD Accelerator Program," designed as a catalyst for OEMs to create their own virtual reality HMDs. This reference platform with its advanced features is designed to provide the users a captivating, immersive VR experience. The key features include

Sleek and ergonomic industrial design for comfortable user wearing experience

High efficiency thermal management design

Customizable VR Platform to accelerate OEM time to commercialization

Qualcomm Kryo™ 280 CPU for high performance computing

Kryo™ 280 CPU for high performance computing Qualcomm Adreno™ 540 GPU for next-generation console-quality VR gaming and applications

Adreno™ 540 GPU for next-generation console-quality VR gaming and applications Qualcomm Hexagon™ 682 DSP for processing vision and audio, Qualcomm All-Ways Aware™ ultra-low power "always-on" sensor hub

Hexagon™ 682 DSP for processing vision and audio, Qualcomm All-Ways Aware™ ultra-low power "always-on" sensor hub Ultra-fast sensing, processing with average motion to photon latency less than 18 ms

Multiple sensors including gyroscope, accelerometer and magnetometer

Quad microphones with noise filtering and active noise cancellation

Crisp panel supporting 1440x1440 resolution per eye up to 90Hz

Integrated eye tracking and advanced gesture control

Dual front facing cameras for 6 DOF positional tracking

Crystal clear 100° FOV Lens to enable immersive experience

Goertek's 2nd generation standalone VR HMD reference platform is a fully standalone VR HMD system built from the ground up around the Snapdragon 835. It features industrial, mechanical, thermal, electrical, optical, acoustic, and software development combined with the technology leading computing, graphics, audio, connectivity, and power management capabilities of the Snapdragon 835. The Snapdragon 835 is also engineered to provide high frequency inertial data sensing, motion to photon latency reduction, power efficiency management, and stereoscopic rendering with lens correction. This combination of each company's expertise makes this reference platform a category-defining innovation. Devices based upon the platform are designed to work independently of any other device; no connection to auxiliary device or host device is required.

"This is an exciting moment for the industry," said Dr. Pen C. Li, vice president, product marketing, Goertek. "Congratulations to Qualcomm Technologies on the successful launch of the Snapdragon 835, which empowers Goertek's cutting edge 2nd generation standalone VR HMD reference platform for OEMs in VR industry. The extensive years of experience in design, engineering and manufacturing, in both components and systems, has propelled Goertek to be a global ODM leader."

"Mobile will drive VR to the masses, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 VR HMD reference platform developed in cooperation with Goertek is designed to provide a comprehensive platform to allow OEMs to accelerate the design and manufacture standalone VR HMDs," said Hugo Swart, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "This platform can help springboard OEMs to usher in the next generation of portable, untethered devices that are necessary for a wider adoption of VR."

Goertek's 2nd generation standalone VR HMD reference platform established a milestone in mobile VR. The availability of a reference platform optimized for VR content and applications is definitely a boost for the industry; it delivers the processing and performance demands of an all-in-one device and exemplifies the expertise of a leading manufacturing partner. After years of strategic investment in design and system integration, Goertek has established itself as a global leader in total system design and manufacturing which includes algorithms, mobile software development, graphics processing, optical designs, lens manufacturing, system simulation, automatic test and production engineering.

Goertek's 2nd generation standalone VR HMD reference platform is available now; please contact Lilix Yang, PR Manager at lilix.yang@goertek.com for details.

About Goertek

Goertek is a global leader in total system design and manufacturing and was the worldwide #1 ODM for virtual reality HMD in 2016. Goertek Inc. was established in June 2001, and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in May, 2008. As a worldwide leading high-tech consumer electronics company, Goertek's main focuses consist of R&D, production and sales of electro-acoustic components, including MEMS mic, sensor, miniature speaker, linear motor, antenna, CNC metal parts, optical component, camera module, and system product, including VR/AR and VR Accessories device, wearable device, smart hearable device such as smart speaker box and wired/wireless headphone/earphone, smart robots, and 360-degree camera, etc.

