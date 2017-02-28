The provider of agile solutions for cross-channel retail now operates under the OneStock brand, thus reflecting the strategic nature of stock unification in the omnichannel retailers' transformation. The Devatics brand still carries the conversion optimization services.

The numerous achievements reached by Devatics during year 2016 have confirmed the major interest of its innovative solutions for omnichannel retail. The company has won several prestigious awards: Pass French Tech, winner of the Paris Retail Awards (Technology category), gold medal of the Ecommerce Trophies (Cross-Channel Strategy category). Its exclusive ship-from-store solution accelerated the omnichannel transition of renowned retail brands in the UK (LK Bennett, Jigsaw, Phase Eight, Coast, Whistles) and abroad, demonstrating outstanding return on investment as a result of online stock-outs eradication.

Initially dedicated to the behavioural personalisation of ecommerce sites, Devatics has rapidly expanded its offering with agile web-to-store and point-of-sale solutions: reserve collect, personal stylist, e -merchandising, clienteling. This set of software draws its strength from its core, namely the unification of stocks through all the points of contact between the products and the brand or its customers, hence the rebranding of Devatics' suite under OneStock.

Based on proprietary technologies, Devatics' operation of bespoke marketing campaigns remains marketed under the Devatics brand name: real-time customisation of ecommerce sites, behavioural emails, product recommendation.

About OneStock and Devatics

OneStock is the provider of a cross-channel retail optimisation software suite, revolutionising ecommerce sites by enabling them to sell products that are out of stock in the central warehouse, provided they are present in the points of sale. Such aggregation of stocks generates a 2-digit growth in web sales of retailers within the fashion, footwear and giftings industries.

Devatics optimises the ecommerce sites of prestigious retailers such as The Perfume Shop, WHSmith, Phase Eight, Thomas Pink, Get The Label, L'Oréal, Whistles, Délonghi, etc.

Founded in 2010 after ten years of research and labelled French Tech, the company is based in Bristol, Paris and Toulouse and operates in 15 countries.

www.onestock-retail.com

www.devatics.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227005602/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

OneStock

Margaux Rouart

mrouart@onestock-retail.com