Solution Will Help Modernize On-board Technical Documentation for Swedish Armed Forces Combat Boats

Flatirons Solutions® announced today that SSPA, a supplier of technical information for the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, has adopted the Flatirons Multi-Spec Solution, a complete S1000D production and publishing system. SSPA purchased the solution from Flatirons to support a project to update and modernize technical documentation for the Swedish Armed Forces' fleet of combat boats comprised of more than 150 vessels.

Adopted by a wide range of aviation and defense manufacturers and operators, the Flatirons Multi-Spec Solution will allow SSPA to produce user-friendly, interactive electronic technical information customized specifically for each vessel in the fleet. By providing more relevant, modular content tailored for the vessel and task at-hand, the solution will increase the quality and availability of on-board technical information to enhance mission readiness and capabilities.

SSPA, which has extensive knowledge of the technical systems in Sweden's amphibious battalion, will supply technical consultancy services for the Swedish Navy to update and modernize technical documentation for the entire amphibious systems fleet. The technical information will be produced according to the international technical documentation specification S1000D, issue 4.1.

"To support this new initiative, SSPA has invested in a best of breed S1000D production and publishing system, the Flatirons Multi-Spec Solution," said Jenny Jansson, Project Manager at SSPA. "This represents a significant upgrade in our team's capability to efficiently produce, update, and publish mission-critical technical information for operators like the Swedish Navy."

"Moving to S1000D is increasingly a requirement for suppliers interested providing high-quality technical information for large assets such as the vessels in Sweden's amphibious fleet," said Toralf Johannessen, President of Flatirons, EMEA. "Flatirons is proud to supply the Flatirons Multi-Spec Solution to SSPA to support its efforts to modernize technical documentation for Sweden's maritime fleet, and bolster Sweden's defensive capabilities."

About SSPA

SSPA (www.sspa.se) provides solutions for every need arising within the maritime field whether it be ship design, maritime operations, port and terminal development or coastal services on the global market. It is the independent partner for sustainable, safe and cost-efficient solutions. Decades of experience and research place SSPA at the forefront of consulting services and innovation.

About Flatirons Solutions

Flatirons Solutions® (www.flatironssolutions.com) provides content lifecycle management solutions to global Fortune 1000 customers in aerospace, automotive, electronics, financial services, government, healthcare, and publishing. For more than 20 years, it has helped organizations efficiently deliver the right information, at the right time, to the right people by leveraging structured content and digital media-Turning Content into Knowledge®. Flatirons operates worldwide from offices in Europe, Asia, and North America.

