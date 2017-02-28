CSG Fuels New, Digital Service for UK Quad-Play Provider

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS), the trusted global partner to launch and monetize digital services, today announced that its Ascendon™ digital services platform will power new ways for TalkTalk TV customers to view, browse, rent or buy a wide range of video content, whether at home or on-the-go.

TalkTalk TV and CSG International announced partnership to deliver next-generation TV (Photo: Business Wire)

TalkTalk is a quad-play communications service provider (CSP), offering pay television, voice, broadband, and mobile services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom. TalkTalk chose Ascendon to further elevate its TV offering as a competitive digital service, aligned with consumer demand for access to video content anytime, anywhere, across devices.

Ascendon will provide an intuitive app-based storefront and other services that will allow consumers to access titles from TalkTalk TV's video product catalog through the set-top box or mobile devices.

Aleks Habdank, Managing Director of TalkTalk TV, said, "This is an exciting new partnership for TalkTalk TV and one that will enable us to accelerate our mobile viewing offering. The integration of the Ascendon platform complements a number of recent innovations aimed at delivering a faster, more intuitive and seamless TV experience. We led the market by being the first provider to roll out the Next Generation YouView upgrade, which over 50 percent of our customers are already enjoying, and earlier this month, TalkTalk was named TV Provider of the Year in a public vote. We're looking forward to customers being able to enjoy even more of the entertainment they love, whenever and wherever they want, both in and out of the home."

TalkTalk TV's new approach to its video services will leverage the Ascendon platform to create recurring revenue streams through merchandising models such as season passes and box sets. The platform allows for future growth to deliver a unified quad-play experience to the end customer by uniting previously siloed service lines. In addition, the platform will integrate with TalkTalk TV's existing infrastructure to complete fulfilment and provisioning of services.

"For CSPs, Ascendon can bring new, digital services to market quickly, while moving their operations purposefully toward a business model that dramatically reduces operational expenses, fully digitizes front and back offices, and unites a portfolio of services into a single customer relationship," said Kent Steffen, president of global OTT business at CSG International.

The addition of Ascendon marks the latest step in TalkTalk's ten-year partnership with CSG that spans billing, data mediation, interconnect and other services. TalkTalk's purchase of Ascendon includes the Internet TV category of solutions, which will streamline the TalkTalk TV viewing experience both on the set-top box and through a new, optimized mobile app offering.

About CSG International

CSG International(NASDAQ: CSGS) is the trusted global partner to help clients launch and monetize communications and entertainment services in the digital age. Leveraging 30 years of experience and expertise in voice, video, data and content services, CSG delivers market-leading revenue management and customer interaction solutions in licensed and managed service models. The company drives business transformation initiatives for the majority of the top 100 global communications service providers, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, ESPN, Media-Saturn, Orange, Reliance, SingTel Optus, Telefonica, Telstra, Vodafone, Vivo and Verizon. For more information, visit our website at www.csgi.com.

About TalkTalk TV

TalkTalk launched its TV offering in 2012 and it quickly became Britain's fastest growing TV service. To date around 1.3 million customers, over a third of all TalkTalk homes, take TV from the value for money provider. As a result of a number of high profile content deals, TalkTalk TV viewers have access to both Sky Sports and BT Sport, Netflix, hit HBO shows such as Game of Thrones and blockbuster movies to rent and own from all major studios.

