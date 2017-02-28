Sets the foundation to bring datacenter economies and cloud agility to service providers with defined CORD use cases for residential, mobile and enterprise networks

Mobile World Congress-ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, announced that it is building on the early market leadership of its CORD® (Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter) compliant portfolio and broadening the use cases so these open principles can be applied over any network infrastructure and for every customer segment. Whether it is 10G PON over fiber, G.fast over copper or coax, DOCSIS 3.1 over coax, or 5G wireless, these software-defined access (SD access) technologies are all foundational for establishing Gigabit Societies and the carriers' ability to realize their goal of creating a platform economy. ADTRAN believes that its open, programmable CORD network architecture approach is instrumental as its customers look to create a simplified service delivery platform that can leverage a wide range of next-generation access technologies for fixed or mobile connectivity.

Carriers are looking to leverage their investments in broadband to drive revenue and rapidly create new services outside of the confines of traditional closed proprietary systems. ADTRAN's open CORD-based architecture simplifies the complexity that is oftentimes associated with unifying services over fiber, copper, cable and wireless. This CORD approach creates the network platform for one seamless, open network. As each market segment presents its own opportunities and challenges, ADTRAN has been particularly successful in advancing residential CORD (R-CORD) developments and helping its customers push CORD architectures as deeply into the network as possible and take advantage of increasingly tremendous avenues for growth.

Throughout 2016, ADTRAN demonstrated its commitment to CORD architectures with its disaggregated and virtualized OLT and ONT products. The company is an ONOS (Open Network Operating System) Collaborator and is focused on ON.Labs initiatives, which include CORD, ONOS and VOLTHA (Virtual OLT Hardware Abstraction). ADTRAN's CORD-based programmable access architectures are ideally suited to support residential, business and backhaul services over a converged access architecture including 10G EPON, XGS-PON, NGPON2 and P2P 10GE, as well as copper and coax access with G.fast. ADTRAN is the first and only access vendor that has demonstrated open and programmable network elements fully aligned with the R-CORD architecture and its platforms are currently involved in over 25 trials with carriers around the world. These next-generation access products that fit into the CORD architecture are available today and being deployed by several global operators.

"We are excited to add a company with the access domain expertise of ADTRAN to our contributor base," said Guru Parulkar, executive director, ON.Lab and the Open Networking Foundation (ONF). "ADTRAN's commitment to bring datacenter economies and cloud agility to service providers for its residential, enterprise and mobile customers will significantly expand the reach and accelerate the time-to-market for open, programmable networks."

"Our multi-market development approach is based on our customers telling us how broadly they want to leverage CORD in their networks and the role it will play in their ability to compete and win in an increasingly competitive market," said Robert Conger, associate vice president, cloud and portfolio strategy for ADTRAN. "Our customers have stated that in order to compete with cloud-based competitors, they must have comparable network programmability to that of the data center environment, and the interface must be homogenous regardless of the access technology that the next generation of services are delivered over. As a strategic partner to our customers, ADTRAN's commitment to CORD frames our product development and roadmap, all driven toward providing our customers the ability to connect to any customer, over any network, and using a truly open platform on which they can deliver services at web scale."

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of networking and communications equipment. ADTRAN's products enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a variety of network infrastructures. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations, and millions of individual users worldwide. For more information, please visit www.adtran.com.

