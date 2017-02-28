IoT M2M Council welcomes Hewlett Packard Enterprise as new board member

LONDON, Feb. 28,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The IoT M2M Council (IMC) today announced that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has joined the council as a board member. The IMC is a trade association that counts as members 20,000 qualified buyers of network solutions known collectively as the "Internet of Things." HPE will take a seat on the Board of Governors of the relatively young trade association.

"We see HPE as a global leader in IoT solutions, and we're proud to welcome them to help set a direction for our group," says Keith Kreisher, IMC Executive Director, "For our part, the IMC is compiling important demographic statistics extent on the use of IoT technology, in addition to providing crucial communications. We hope to learn from each other."

The IMC claims to be a leading trade group serving the IoT sector, gaining over 300 new rank-and-file members weekly. Interestingly, a plurality of the IMC's members comes from "operations", as opposed to IT or R&D, and their high engagement levels illustrates their hunger for information. Some of the group's more recent projects include formation of a leadership committee of Fortune 500 IoT buyers that meets as a quarterly focus group and a software widget that surveys potential users about their readiness for IoT deployments.

"There are major advancements being made in IoT solutions that can benefit enterprises from a wide range of markets, but this needs to be communicated, and we see the IMC as an important tool in making this happen," says Volkhard Bregulla, Vice President Global Manufacturing & Distribution Industry, HPE, who will represent the company on the IMC board. "HPE has made major investments in security, industry leading innovations in edge computing, and in our Universal IoT Platform, all of which have broad applications. IMC's global footprint, covering a wide array of vertical markets, will help us interact with people that are deploying these technologies."

About IMC

The London-based IMC is the largest and fastest-growing trade group dedicated to the global IoT/M2M sector - with over 20,000 members joining since February of 2014. Board Member-Companies include Aeris, AT&T, Digi International, HPE, Ingenu, Inmarsat, Intel, KORE, ORBCOMM, MultiTech, PTC, Re-Teck, Semtech, SIGFOX, Telit, Verizon, Vodafone, and Wipro. Visit www.iotm2mcouncil.org.