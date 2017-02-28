AIM Release

28 February 2017

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Interim Financial Report - period ended 31 December 2016

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) ("Base Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following extracts from the company's Interim Financial Report for the six month ended 31December 2016.

1. Review of Operations.

2. Review of Financial Performance.

3. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income.

4. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.

5. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity.

6. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.

These extracts should be read with reference to the notes contained in the full version of the Interim Financial Report, a copy of which is available from the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

Highlights

Highlights from Base Resources' interim financial results for the six month period ended 31December 2016 are as follows:

$ million1 Six months to

31 December 2016

(reporting period) Six months to

31 December 2015 (comparative period) % Change Kwale Operation Sales Revenue 90.6 81.7 11% Kwale Operation EBITDA 46.8 33.8 38% Group EBITDA 44.0 30.5 44% Net profit /(loss) for the period 3.8 (11.3) 134% Operating cash flow 45.1 26.8 68% Free cash flow2 30.9 9.8 215% As at

31 December 2016 As at

30 June 2016 % Change Net debt (total borrowings less cash less debt service reserve account) (179.7) (204.2) 12%

[Note 1: All figures reported in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated. 2: Free cash flow is determined as cash flow before net proceeds from issue of shares, debt rescheduling costs, proceeds/repayments of borrowings and payments to/transfers from the debt service reserve account.]

Sales volumes of 236,488 tonnes of ilmenite, 42,796 tonnes of rutile, 17,957 tonnes of zircon and 3,397 tonnes of zircon low grade, up 5% on comparative period total sales volume.

Sales revenue of $90.6 million , achieving an average price of product sold (rutile, ilmenite, zircon and zircon low grade) of $302 per tonne, or US$227 per tonne, ( $286 per tonne or US$207 per tonne in the comparative period).Higher average sale prices reflecting the strong improvement in ilmenite prices during the reporting period.

, achieving an average price of product sold (rutile, ilmenite, zircon and zircon low grade) of per tonne, or per tonne, ( per tonne or per tonne in the comparative period).Higher average sale prices reflecting the strong improvement in ilmenite prices during the reporting period. Total cost of goods sold decreased to $39.0 million ( $39.6 million in the comparative period), despite the 5% increase in sales volumes over the comparative period, to record an average cost of $130 per tonne ( US$98 per tonne) of product sold, down from $138 per tonne ( US$100 per tonne) of product sold in the comparative period, demonstrating the Company's continued focus on cost management.

( in the comparative period), despite the 5% increase in sales volumes over the comparative period, to record an average cost of per tonne ( per tonne) of product sold, down from per tonne ( per tonne) of product sold in the comparative period, demonstrating the Company's continued focus on cost management. Achieved revenue to cost of sales ratio of 2.3:1 (2.1:1 in the comparative period), comfortably positioning Base Resources in the first quartile of mineral sands producers.

Cash flow from operations of $45.1 million for the reporting period ( $26.8 million in the comparative period).

for the reporting period ( in the comparative period). Free cash flow of $30.9 million ( $9.8 million in the comparative period) contributed to the $24.5 million reduction in net debt to $179.7 million ( US$129.5 million ) compared with $204.2 million ( US$151.5 million ) at 30 June 2016 .

1. Review of Operations

Base Resources operates the 100% owned Kwale Mineral Sands Mine ("Kwale Operation") in Kenya, which commenced production in late 2013. The Kwale Operation is located 10 kilometres inland from the Kenyan coast and 50 kilometres south of Mombasa, the principal port facility for East Africa.

The Kwale Operation is designed to process ore to recover three separate products - rutile, ilmenite and zircon. Ore is received at the wet concentrator plant ("WCP") from the mining units via a slurry pipeline. The WCP removes slimes, concentrates the valuable heavy minerals (rutile, ilmenite and zircon) with a number of gravity separation steps using spiral concentrators and rejects most of the non-valuable, lighter gangue minerals to produce a heavy mineral concentrate ("HMC"). The HMC, containing approximately 90% heavy minerals, is then processed in the mineral separation plant ("MSP"). The MSP cleans and separates the rutile, ilmenite and zircon minerals into finished products for sale.

In the six months to 31 December 2016 ("reporting period"), mining volumes were higher than the six months to 30 June 2016 ("prior period"), due to the successful commissioning of a 400 tonnes per hour ("tph") Hydraulic Mining Unit ("HMU"). The HMU exceeded its design throughput to achieve an average mining rate of 411tph in the reporting period, for total ore tonnes mined of 816,000 tonnes. Combined with the existing dozer trap mining unit ("DMU"), which mines higher grade ore while the HMU mines the thinner, lower grade perimeter blocks, a total of 5.4 million tonnes ("Mt") of ore was mined in the reporting period (4.8Mt in the prior period) which resulted in a lower blended average ore grade of 6.56% heavy mineral ("HM") in comparison with the prior period's 9.41%.

Summary Physical Data Six months to Dec 2016 Six months to Jun 2016 Six months to Dec 2015 Ore mined (tonnes) 5,374,507 4,773,898 4,428,656 Heavy mineral (HM) % 6.56% 9.41% 7.12% WCP Heavy mineral concentrate produced (tonnes) 316,451 436,240 298,191 MSP Heavy mineral concentrate consumed (tonnes) 384,925 362,468 346,975 MSP feed rate (tph) 92 85 83 Production (tonnes) Ilmenite 238,803 230,100 225,770 Rutile 45,328 42,960 42,694 Zircon 17,641 17,336 14,053 Zircon low grade 4,710 - - Sales (tonnes) Ilmenite 236,488 246,896 233,642 Rutile 42,796 46,955 38,581 Zircon 17,957 19,145 13,917 Zircon low grade 3,397 - -

Historically, tailings pump constraints in the WCP have limited mining operations' ability to significantly increase throughput when mining low grade ore. However, recent changes to the tailings pump impellers have delivered a significant increase in their performance and allowed the higher mining volumes and WCP throughput. The higher throughput rates and lower ore grades have had an impact on the WCP recoveries and the required re-optimisation and de-bottlenecking is underway.

As a result of the lower feed grade and lower WCP recoveries, overall WCP production of HMC was lower than the prior period. The HMC stockpile, built up in prior periods to accommodate the planned mining sequence and ore grade, was drawn down by 68,474 tonnes as MSP throughput increased to above design levels following completion of a number of upgrade projects.

MSP optimisation during the reporting period continued to focus on increasing throughput, achieving an average feed rate of 92tph (85tph in the prior period) whilst maintaining a high availability of 95% (96% in the prior period). The higher throughput rates have had a minor impact on product recoveries and the required re-optimisation and de-bottlenecking continues, aimed at improving recoveries and also to ensure maximum value is achieved by balancing primary final product production and zircon concentrate production (for sale).

Rutile production increased to 44,756 tonnes in the reporting period, compared to 42,960 tonnes in the prior period. Lower average recoveries of 96% (100% in the prior period) were offset by the higher MSP throughput and the proportionally higher rutile content of low grade ore mined during the reporting period.

Ilmenite production continued at above design capacity, achieving production of 235,627 tonnes (230,100 tonnes in the prior period), primarily due to the increased MSP feed rate. The higher feed rates were partially offset by the proportionally lower ilmenite content of low grade ore and lower average ilmenite recoveries of 100% (102% in prior period).

Zircon production for the reporting period of 17,641 tonnes, marginally higher than the prior period's 17,336tonnes, with the improved MSP feed rates offset by lower average zircon recoveries of 73% (78% in the prior period). The lower recoveries were the direct result of circuit optimisation modifications undertaken during the reporting period, necessitated by the higher MSP feed rate, and some electrical voltage instability that resulted in repeated stoppages in the wet zircon circuit, which was resolved at the end of the reporting period.

In addition to primary zircon, during the reporting period, Kwale Operations produced of a lower grade zircon product ("zircon low grade") from the re-processing of zircon tails into a zircon rich concentrate, which has historically realised 70-80% of the value of each contained tonne of zircon. Reported zircon low grade represents the volume of zircon contained in the concentrate. To date, zircon low grade has been produced from the re-processing of run-of-production and stockpiled zircon circuit tails and this is anticipated to continue for the remainder of the financial year. The production of zircon low grade has more than offset the lower primary zircon recoveries in the reporting period.

Bulk loading operations at the Group's Likoni Port facility continue to run smoothly, dispatching more than 280,000 tonnes of ilmenite, rutile and zircon low grade during the reporting period. Containerised shipments of rutile and zircon through the Mombasa Port proceeded according to plan.

With no serious injuries occurring during the period under review, Kwale Operations lost time injury ("LTI") frequency rate remains at zero. Base Resources employees and contractors have now worked 8.2 million man-hours LTI free, with the last LTI recorded in February 2014.

The TiO 2 pigment industry continued to strengthen through the reporting period resulting in price improvement and ongoing strong demand for TiO 2 feedstock. This is encouraging and a departure from the traditional seasonal slow-down in the lead up to the end of the calendar year. Global pigment producers announced a series of price increases over the course of calendar 2016, with a number of major producers recently announcing a further price increase effective from 1 January 2017.

TiO 2 feedstock consumption continued to increase throughout the reporting period on the back of firming pigment production and ongoing re-stocking activity within the downstream supply-chain. This led to a very strong sales period for Base Resources' ilmenite and rutile. Prices for Base Resources' ilmenite have increased by over 100% between May and December 2016. The Company continues to secure forward sales and has contracted all ilmenite production through to February 2017, securing further price increases for these sales.

There have been recent reports of political disruption to ilmenite exports from Tamil Nadu in India and suppressed ilmenite production in China's main ilmenite producing region, the Sichuan province, due to increased environmental inspections. These events, together with the ongoing strength in pigment demand, are expected to result in further improvements in ilmenite prices through 2017.

Despite the improvement in demand, an overhang of high grade TiO 2 feedstock (including rutile) supply from the first half of 2016 calendar year restrained rutile price growth through the reporting period. However, higher than expected offtake by major consumers has resulted in supply and demand being more balanced by the end of the reporting period. Base Resources' expectation is for rutile prices to start trending upwards during 2017.

Demand for zircon continued to be solid with minimal stocks being held throughout the reporting period. Zircon prices saw a modest improvement through the latter half of the reporting period and further marginal improvements are being secured for sales in the March 2017 quarter. Provided supply management continues, ongoing gradual upward momentum in zircon prices is expected to occur through 2017.

2. Review of Financial Performance

Base Resources recorded its maiden profit after tax of $3.8 million for the six-month reporting period, compared with a loss of $11.3 million in the six-month period ended 31 December 2015 ("comparative period"), primarily due to higher sales revenues.

Six months to 31 December 2016 Six months to 31 December 2015 Kwale Operations Other operations Total Kwale Operations Other operations Total $000s $000s $000s $000s $000s $000s Sales Revenue 90,646 - 90,646 81,721 - 81,721 Cost of goods sold excluding depreciation & amortisation: Operating costs (32,500) - (32,500) (34,481) - (34,481) Changes in inventories of concentrate and finished product (339) - (339) 433 - 433 Royalties expense (6,165) - (6,165) (5,563) - (5,563) Total cost of goods sold (i) (39,004) - (39,004) (39,611) - (39,611) Corporate & external affairs (2,410) (2,693) (5,103) (1,999) (2,952) (4,951) Community development (1,303) - (1,303) (2,046) - (2,046) Selling & distribution costs (1,478) - (1,478) (2,476) - (2,476) Other income / (expenses) 325 (108) 217 (1,778) (325) (2,103) EBITDA (i) 46,776 (2,801) 43,975 33,811 (3,277) 30,534 Depreciation & amortisation (23,467) (45) (23,512) (23,623) (69) (23,692) EBIT (i) 23,309 (2,846) 20,463 10,188 (3,346) 6,842 Net financing expenses (12,509) (4,122) (16,631) (14,010) (4,051) (18,061) Income tax expense - - - (47) - (47) NPAT (i) 10,800 (6,968) 3,832 (3,869) (7,397) (11,266)

[Note (i): Base Resources' financial results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These Financial Statements include certain non-IFRS measures including EBITDA, EBIT and NPAT. These measures are presented to enable understanding of the underlying performance of the Group and have not been audited/reviewed.]

Sales revenue was $90.6 million for the reporting period (comparative period: $81.7 million), achieving an average price of product sold (rutile, ilmenite, zircon and zircon low grade) of $302 per tonne or US$227 per tonne ($286 per tonne or US$207 per tonne in the comparative period). Total cost of goods sold, excluding depreciation and amortisation, was $39.0 million for the reporting period (comparative period: $39.6 million) at an average cost of $130 per tonne (US$98 per tonne) of product sold ($138 per tonne or US$100 per tonne in the comparative period). Operating costs per tonne produced was $107 per tonne or US$81 per tonne for the reporting period ($122 per tonne or US$88 per tonne in the comparative period).

With an achieved revenue to cost of sales ratio of 2.3 (comparative period: 2.1), the Company remains well positioned in the upper quartile of mineral sands producers and with expected demand-driven price improvement in calendar year 2017, the ratio is expected to further improve.

Improved sales volumes, commodity prices and a continued focus on cost management has delivered a Kwale Operations EBITDA for the reporting period of $46.8 million ($33.8 million in the comparative period) and a Group EBITDA of $44.0 million ($30.5 million in the comparative period).

A net profit after tax of $10.8 million was recorded by Kwale Operations (loss of $3.9 million in the comparative period) and $3.8million for the Group (comparative period: loss of $11.3 million). Earnings per share for the Group was 0.52 cents per share (comparative period: loss per share 2.0 cents).

Cash flow from operations was $45.1 million for the reporting period ($26.8 million in the comparative period), slightly higher than Group EBITDA due to working capital movements.

Surplus cash generated by Kwale Operations may be distributed (a "Cash Sweep"), in equal parts, as early repayment of the Kwale Operations Debt Facility ("Kwale Facility") and to the Australian parent entity, Base Resources, on six-monthly intervals as permitted by the terms of the Kwale Facility. In July 2016, a Cash Sweep of US$10.8 million was distributed from the Kwale Operation. Half of the Cash Sweep (US$5.4 million) went towards mandatory repayment of the Kwale Facility, with the other half distributed up to Base Resources.

During the reporting period, US$20.6 million of the Kwale Facility was paid down through a combination of scheduled debt repayments and Cash Sweeps, reducing the outstanding Kwale Facility debt to US$159.9 million.

Prior to final maturity, under the terms of the Taurus Debt Facility ("Taurus Facility") held by Base Resources, repayments are only required to be made from the proceeds of Kwale Operations Cash Sweeps received by Base Resources. Of the US$5.4 million Cash Sweep received by Base Resources in July 2016, a mandatory 50% (US$2.7 million) was applied towards repayment of the Taurus Facility, thereby reducing the outstanding debt to US$17.3 million.

In October 2016, Base Resources extended the maturity date of the Taurus Facility from 31 December 2016 to 30 September 2017. The extension of the Taurus Facility final maturity date removed the need to secure external funding to repay the balance that would otherwise have been due on 31 December 2016. As part of the extension, the mandatory proportion of Kwale Operations Cash Sweeps to be applied towards progressive repayment of the Taurus Facility increased from 50% to 75%. All other terms of the Taurus Facility remained unchanged, including the interest rate of 10% on the outstanding balance.

Total debt outstanding at 31 December 2016 was $246.0 million (US$177.2 million) compared with $270.3 million (US$200.5million) at 30 June 2016. Aside from the movements discussed above, the increase in the Australian dollar value of debt has been driven by the fluctuations in the US dollar exchange rates.

The Company's net debt position at 31 December 2016 was $179.7 million (US$129.5 million) compared with $204.2 million (US$151.5million) at 30 June 2016.

After Balance Date Events

Subsequent to period end, in January 2017, in accordance with the terms of the Kwale Facility, a further Cash Sweep of US$14.6 million was distributed from Kwale Operations. Half of the Cash Sweep (US$7.3 million) went towards mandatory repayment of the Kwale Facility, with the other half distributed up to BRL. The outstanding balance of the Kwale Facility debt after this repayment was $211.9 million (US$152.6 million).

In accordance with the terms of the Taurus Facility extension, a mandatory 75% of the US$7.3 million Cash Sweep received by Base Resources went towards progressive repayment of the Taurus Facility, reducing outstanding debt to $16.4 million (US$11.8 million), with the balance available to Base Resources for general corporate funding.

Total outstanding debt following the above repayments was $228.3 million (US$164.4 million).

3. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the Six Months Ended 31December 2016

6 months to

31 December 2016 6 months to

31 December 2015 Note $000s $000s Sales revenue 90,646 81,721 Cost of sales 2 (62,471) (63,234) Profit from operations 28,175 18,487 Corporate and external affairs (5,148) (5,020) Community development costs (1,303) (2,046) Selling and distribution costs (1,478) (2,476) Other income / (expenses) 217 (2,103) Profit before financing income and income tax 20,643 6,842 Financing costs 3 (16,631) (18,061) Profit / (loss) before income tax 3,832 (11,219) Income tax expense - (47) Net profit / (loss) after tax for the period 3,832 (11,266) Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations 6,239 8,833 Total other comprehensive income for the period 6,239 8,833 Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period 10,071 (2,433) Net Earnings / (loss) per share Cents Cents Basic earnings / (loss) per share (cents per share) 0.52 (2.00) Diluted earnings / (loss) per share (cents per share) 0.48 (2.00)

The notes contained in the full version of the Interim Financial Report form part of these consolidated financial statements, a copy of which is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

4. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31December 2016

31 December 2016 30 June 2016 Note $000s $000s Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 40,433 36,295 Restricted cash 25,823 29,761 Trade and other receivables 4 43,463 43,544 Inventories 5 28,575 27,962 Other current assets 6,638 5,826 Total current assets 144,932 143,388 Non-current assets Capitalised exploration and evaluation 1,947 1,487 Property, plant and equipment 6 379,170 390,304 Total non-current assets 381,117 391,791 Total assets 526,049 535,179 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 25,295 24,953 Borrowings 7 67,503 61,816 Provisions 1,208 1,173 Deferred revenue 1,157 1,123 Other liabilities 993 887 Total current liabilities 96,156 89,952 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 7 167,742 196,291 Provisions 30,033 28,973 Deferred revenue 2,603 3,089 Total non-current liabilities 200,378 228,353 Total liabilities 296,534 318,305 Net assets 229,515 216,874 Equity Issued capital 8 225,298 223,548 Reserves 60,168 54,780 Accumulated losses (55,951) (61,454) Total equity 229,515 216,874

The notes contained in the full version of the Interim Financial Report form part of these consolidated financial statements, a copy of which is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

5. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the Six Months Ended 31December 2016

Issued

capital Accumulated losses Share based payment reserve Foreign currency

translation reserve Total $000s $000s $000s $000s $000s Balance at 1 July 2015 214,131 (42,319) 7,037 42,669 221,518 Loss for the period - (11,266) - - (11,266) Other comprehensive income - - - 8,833 8,833 Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period - (11,266) - 8,833 (2,433) Transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity Share based payments - 728 (7) - 721 Balance at 31 December 2015 214,131 (52,857) 7,030 51,502 219,806 Balance at 1 July 2016 223,548 (61,454) 6,775 48,005 216,874 Profit for the period - 3,832 - - 3,832 Other comprehensive income - - - 6,239 6,239 Total comprehensive income for the period - 3,832 - 6,239 10,071 Transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity Shares issued during the period, net of costs 1,750 - - - 1,750 Share based payments - 1,671 (851) - 820 Balance at 31 December 2016 225,298 (55,951) 5,924 54,244 229,515

The notes contained in the full version of the Interim Financial Report form part of these consolidated financial statements, a copy of which is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

6. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended 31December 2016

6 months to

31 December 2016 6 months to

31 December 2015 Note $000s $000s

Cash flows from operating activities Receipts from customers 91,447 76,217 Payments in the course of operations (46,340) (49,365) Other (28) (95) Net cash from operating activities 45,079 26,757 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,849) (3,117) Other (135) (323) Net cash used in investing activities (2,984) (3,440) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of borrowings (32,383) (19,209) Transfers from / (to) restricted cash 4,830 (17,379) Payments for debt service costs and re-scheduling fees (11,205) (17,533) Net cash used in financing activities (38,758) (54,121) Net increase / (decrease) in cash held 3,337 (30,804) Cash at beginning of period 36,295 40,906 Effect of exchange fluctuations on cash held 801 2,344 Cash at end of period 40,433 12,446

The notes contained in the full version of the Interim Financial Report form part of these consolidated financial statements, a copy of which is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

