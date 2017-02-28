Devices Enable Faster Data Rates Across Diverse Environments; Global Operators Utilizing in Network Platforms

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today introduced a suite of solutions targeting emerging small cell applications. The new family of industry leading power efficient amplifiers meet stringent data rate and power consumption requirements for indoor and outdoor network systems. These innovative devices support the world's most popular frequency bands and can be incorporated in FDD and TDD 4G LTE, 4.5G and 5G systems, as well as the recently launched Citizen's Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). SpiderCloud Wireless, a leading provider of small cell systems whose customers include Verizon, Vodafone and other global operators, has deployed these amplifiers for its popular Enterprise RAN system.

"By utilizing Skyworks' highly efficient solutions, SpiderCloud has further enhanced its market-proven LTE small cell network platforms, giving mobile operators the ability to deliver unprecedented cellular coverage, capacity and smart applications to enterprises and other customers," said Amit Jain, vice president, product management and marketing, SpiderCloud. "SpiderCloud is delighted to be partnering with a world class provider of analog and RF semiconductors to deliver innovative solutions to the market."

"With the addition of these small cell solutions, Skyworks continues to expand its world class portfolio across another key segment of the wireless ecosystem," said David Stasey, vice president and general manager of diversified analog solutions for Skyworks. "At a higher level, wireless infrastructure customers are increasingly requiring network scalable, power efficient and high performance RF solutions to meet carrier bandwidth demands. We are well positioned to meet these challenging product requirements in support of global roadmaps, particularly with 5G on the horizon."

According to a recent MarketandMarkets research report, increasing demand for higher bandwidth spectrum, rising mobile data traffic on present networks, and telecom-based technological growth, are all boosting the demand for small cell networks. The increasing usage of smartphones and data services by consumers has resulted in huge data traffic over the current networks, leading to network congestion and dropped calls. Small cells can offload data from licensed spectrum/unlicensed spectrum by using the combination of technologies such as 2G, 3G, and LTE along with carrier grade Wi-Fi. As a result, MarketsandMarkets expects the global small cell networks market to grow from $1.1 billion in 2015 to $3.9 billion in 2020, or a compound annual growth rate of 30 percent.

About Skyworks' Solutions for Enterprise Small Cell Applications

The SKY6629x high-efficiency, four watt power amplifiers consists of the following:

SKY66299 - 1900 to 2000 MHz

SKY66297 - 2490 to 2690 MHz

SKY66296 - 700 to 800 MHz

SKY66295 - 800 to 900 MHz

SKY66294 - 2000 to 2300 MHz

SKY66293 - 3400 to 3800 MHz

SKY66292 - 2300 to 2400 MHz

SKY66291 - 1805 to 1880 MHz

For more information about Skyworks' solutions for small cell, please contact: sales@skyworksinc.com or visit our Small Cell web page. The SKY6629x family is currently in production.

Skyworks at Mobile World Congress

Skyworks representatives will be in Hall 2, Stand 2F18.

About SpiderCloud Wireless

SpiderCloud Wireless develops breakthrough, small cell network platforms that allow mobile operators to deliver unprecedented cellular coverage, capacity and smart applications to enterprises. Customers include América Móvil (Telcel and Claro), Verizon, Vodafone UK, Vodafone Netherlands among others. SpiderCloud Wireless is a registered trademark and SmartCloud a trademark of SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc. 2017 SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc. For more information visit www.spidercloud.com and follow SpiderCloud on Twitter http://twitter.com/spidercloud_inc

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks' website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

