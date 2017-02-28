Reliable, secure IoT network to provide machine connectivity to largest market in Latin America

Ingenu Inc.™, the company that delivers purpose-built IoT connectivity, and Datorá Telecomunicações Ltda. ("Datora"), today announced the launch of the Machine Network™ in the country of Brazil. The Internet of Things (IoT) network, powered by Ingenu's RPMA® (Random Phase Multiple Access) technology, will serve Brazil's population of over 200 million, providing reliable connectivity for IoT/M2M applications such as agriculture, environmental monitoring, logistics and smart city.

Datora will deploy the Machine Network throughout Brazil, with expected completion in late 2018. The network will be integrated with its IoT Connectivity Abstraction Layer Solution (IoT CAL Solution), which allows different types of seamless connectivity for its clients. The initial RPMA rollout will be in the State of Minas Gerais, Brazil's third-largest state in terms of GDP and home of the headquarters of CODEMIG (Companhia de Desenvolvimento de Minas Gerais), a company responsible for significant economic development in the State and a Datora Mobile shareholder.

"The Brazilian market is rapidly expanding its focus on IoT connectivity to bring useful new applications to the region," said Tomas Fuchs, CEO of Datora Group. "Datora's vast experience in providing IoT/M2M connectivity and Ingenu's robust, reliable RPMA technology will provide unprecedented network availability for a host of IoT solutions and flexibility of integration with our IoT CAL Solution."

Ingenu is currently building out its Machine Network in the U.S. and is on pace to have over 100 major metropolitan areas covered by the end of 2017. The company is also partnering with global strategic companies, like Datora, to build country-wide public networks specifically for IoT traffic in their respective countries.

"Ingenu's partnership with Datora is the company's largest deployment in the Latin American market to date," said John Horn, CEO, Ingenu. "We are excited to align our global expansion with Datora, an established and profitable Brazilian company, to support the connectivity needs of this growing nation, and to extend the reach of our RPMA technology in Brazil."

About RPMA

Utilizing globally available spectrum, Ingenu's RPMA® (Random Phase Multiple Access) technology is purpose-built for M2M/IoT connectivity, offering unparalleled range, coverage and capacity with extremely low power requirements and longer-lasting battery life. It uniquely enables devices to connect more efficiently and cost-effectively in both the uplink and downlink. Requiring fewer towers to provide coverage to large areas (1:10 to 1:30 radio towers needed for RPMA vs. cellular), RPMA is rapidly becoming a global standard for IoT communication. For more information on RPMA technology, visit www.ingenu.com/technology/rpma/.

About Ingenu Inc.

Ingenu™ is building the Machine Network™, the world's largest IoT network dedicated to LPWA (low-power, wide-area) connectivity for machines. Operating on universal spectrum, the company's RPMA® technology is a proven standard for connecting Internet of Things (IoT) devices around the world. The Machine Network will have further reach, global range and longer lasting battery life than any existing network. Ingenu is led by a highly experienced team, including veterans from Verizon, T-Mobile, and Qualcomm. Information about Ingenu can be found at www.ingenu.com, or follow us on Twitter @ingenunetworks.

About Datora Group

Founded in 1993, Datora Telecom, a fully licensed operator, became a pioneer in the use of VoIP technology in Latin America. Datora Telecom accumulated experience the providing services to the largest telecom operators in Brazil and around the world, with operations in 14 Brazilian cities, Europe and United States of America. In 2010, Datora Mobile became the first Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator (MVNA), and in 2012 the company established a dedicated Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) with a focus on the M2M/IoT segment. In 2013, Datora signed a Partner Market agreement with Vodafone enabling them to enter the Brazilian M2M/IoT market. For additional information, go to www.vodafone.com.br.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227006775/en/

Contacts:

Witz Communications

Ashley Schulte, +1-919-435-9112

aschulte@witzcommunications.com

or

Ingenu

Kirsten Garvin, +1-760-533-6945

kirsten.garvin@ingenu.com

or

Datora Press Office

Mariana Franceschinelli, +55(11)3042 3090

mariana@agenciamam.com

or

Datora Mobile

Arthur Ribeiro, +55(11) 3164-8135

marketing@datora.net