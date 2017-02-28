

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) reported 2016 profit before tax of 53.2 million euros, up sharply from a restated profit of 4.1 million euros in the prior year.



The latest year's pre-tax profit includes 19.1 million euros in contribution from the Aurubis investment as well as a net figure of negative 2.3 million euros in burdens on earnings from special items.



Net income for the year was 56.8 million euros or 1.00 euro per share, compared to net loss of 56.0 million euros or 1.08 euros per share in the previous year.



Salzgitter Group's external sales were 7.91 billion euros, down from 8.62 billion euros last year, due to the downtrend in average selling prices of steel products.



For the financial year 2017, the company expects pre-tax profit of between 100 million and 150 million euros, and an increase in sales to around 9 billion euros.



