Nexeo Solutions Continues to Build Capability with DSM in Nordic Region



THE WOODLANDS, Texas, 2017-02-28 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO), a leading plastics distribution company, announced that it has entered into an agreement with German-based K.D. Feddersen to acquire inventory and to serve customers currently provided with DSM products from K.D. Feddersen Norden AB in the Nordic region.



This agreement has DSM's support and reflects Nexeo Solutions' continued focus and commitment to optimize service and enhance their strategic position in the Nordic region. Nexeo Solutions has recently expanded its local team in the region to better position the Company for growth in this area.



"We see a lot of development opportunities in the Nordics with DSM's growing product line card," said Nexeo Solutions' Senior Vice President of Plastics, Shawn Williams. "We believe these new customers will be pleased with Nexeo Solutions' project development service and expertise that comprehensively addresses all key applications for engineered plastics."



"We congratulate our strategic partner Nexeo with this key milestone. This expansion in the Nordics offers our joined customers increased reach, proximity and best in class service," said Joost d'Hooghe, Commercial Director DSM Engineering Plastics.



This transition of the customers from K.D. Feddersen to Nexeo Solutions is expected to be completed on or before April 3, 2017.



About Nexeo Solutions, Inc.



Nexeo Solutions is a leading global chemicals and plastics distributor, representing products from world-class producers to a diverse customer base. From product specification to sustainable solutions, the Company goes beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including chemicals manufacturing, oil and gas, coatings, personal care, healthcare, automotive and 3D printing. The Company leverages a centralized technology platform to identify efficiencies and create solutions to unlock value for suppliers and customers. Learn more at www.nexeosolutions.com.



For Further Information Please Contact Media Relations, Nexeo Solutions Tel: +1.281.297.0851, Media.Relations@nexeosolutions.com Investor Relations, Nexeo Solutions Tel: +1.281.297.0856, Investor.Relations@nexeosolutions.com