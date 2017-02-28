This customer serves its millions of customers in telecommunications on a daily basis, and their aim is to improve operations and processes and make them as efficient as possible. To this company process mining is a new initiative to outperform competition and identify opportunities for automation and robotics.



The company chose QPR as their process mining solution provider because of the technical capability and flexibility of QPR ProcessAnalyzer. In addition, they also valued the experience QPR has gathered in process mining over the years. The company's target is to build a process mining solution that gives them a completely new way to analyze and improve their operations and process execution. Furthermore, the company expects to find areas where they can benefit from automation and robotics.



"We are very happy to co-operate with a successful forward-looking company that already has a clear vision on how to benefit from process mining and QPR ProcessAnalyzer. I am sure that together we will find even more ways for this company to improve their processes and operations and locate the available business benefits," says Jari Jaakkola, CEO of QPR Software.



The deal consists of software licenses for QPR ProcessAnalyzer, implementation project and process mining solution development services for selected business processes.



