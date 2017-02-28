FOSTER CITY, Calif., 2017-02-28 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraRecon (www.terarecon.com), a leader in advanced visualization and enterprise medical image viewing solutions, has selected to participate in the new UK NHS Supply Chain Framework. The NHS Supply Chain provides high-quality, cost-effective, and patient-focused healthcare products and supply chain services to the UK's National Health Service (NHS), including hundreds of NHS trusts and healthcare organizations.



"The UK is emerging as a very exciting and innovative market for us, and we are excited to announce our participation in the NHS Supply Chain Framework. We are seeing a deep commitment and openness to more pure-play solutions that better position NHS hospitals for the rapidly changing healthcare IT landscape," said Maria Proud-Levitas, UK Regional Sales Manager. Maria continued, "We work across the entire enterprise to offer a single viewing platform to serve the many various specialties requiring advanced tools for image review. Advanced visualization is at our core and is the reason we are being selected by our customers to consolidate on one platform and plan for the future."



TeraRecon provides a full medical image viewing platform, including their industry leading advanced visualization, universal viewing, Overlay PACS™ viewing, as well as new holography and 3D Printing solutions. With deep roots in multi-specialty clinical tools, TeraRecon has been helping UK customers achieve their viewing and infrastructure goals in the UK since 2002.



About TeraRecon (www.terarecon.com) TeraRecon is the largest independent, vendor neutral medical image viewing solution provider with a focus on advanced image processing innovation. TeraRecon iNtuition™ and iNteract+ solutions advance the accessibility, performance, clinical functionality and medical imaging workflow throughout many areas of the healthcare ecosystem. The company provides world class advanced visualization 3D post-processing tools, as well as a spectrum of enterprise medical image viewing, diagnostic interpretation, image sharing, cloud, interoperability and collaboration solutions. TeraRecon is a privately-held company with its world headquarters in Foster City, California with major offices in Frankfurt, Germany; Tokyo, Japan; Acton, MA, and Durham, NC.



Press Inquiries: TeraRecon US: 1-650-372-1100 | info@terarecon.com