Espoo, Finland, 2017-02-28 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aspocomp Group Plc, Annual Financial Report, February 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.



Aspocomp's Annual Report 2016 has been published in electronic formats. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file and is also available on the company's website at www.aspocomp.com/annual report. Aspocomp's Annual Report contains the Financial Statements, the Report of the Board of Directors, Auditor's Report and the Corporate Governance Statement as well as the Remuneration Statement for 2016. The report is available both in Finnish and in English.



Aspocomp's Corporate Governance Statement 2016 has been published separately from the Board of Director's report and is also available on the company's website at www.aspocomp.com/governance.



For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, CEO, tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen CEO



Aspocomp - a service company specializing in PCB technologies



Aspocomp specializes in demanding PCB technologies, serving its customers throughout the entire life cycle of a product. Aspocomp sells and manufactures PCBs and also provides related design and logistics services as well as technology solutions. Aspocomp creates value for its customers with unique products and solutions, strong manufacturing and technology expertise, as well as fast and reliable deliveries. A wide network of expert partners together with Aspocomp's own manufacturing enables its customers to cost-effectively buy their PCBs from a single provider over the entire life cycle of a product.



A printed circuit board (PCB) is the principal interconnection method in electronic devices. PCBs are used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in most electronic applications. Aspocomp's customers are companies that design and manufacture telecom systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, security technology and semiconductor testing systems.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=617463