Ericsson: Ericsson, AT&T and Qualcomm demonstrate VoLTE call for Internet of Things

Successful demonstration of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) on Cat-M1/LTE-M technology using Qualcomm Technologies' MDM9206 LTE modem and Ericsson's radio and core network

The new technology enables regular voice services for Internet of Things (IoT) applications on Cat-M1/LTE-M -enabled IoT devices

AT&T plans to extend the technology into its mobile network to enhance existing and new IoT use cases requiring voice services

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), AT&T and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., are the first to announce the performance of a successful Voice over LTE (VoLTE) call for Internet of Things (IoT) on existing mobile network infrastructure with new software activation and new modem device that supports CAT-M1/LTE-M technology.

The demonstration used Qualcomm Technologies' MDM9206 LTE modem, designed to support Cat-M1/ LTE-M, as well as Ericsson LTE Radio Access Network, Ericsson IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), Ericsson Evolved Packet Core (EPC) and Ericsson User Data Management network infrastructure and new software. The demonstration shows that the technology is mature and ready for commercial deployment in operator networks.

"AT&T is proud to participate alongside Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies to advance VoLTE support over Cat-M1/LTE-M," says Chris Penrose, President, IoT Solutions, AT&T. "The ability to support voice services is an important feature to many verticals within our IoT portfolio, including our customers in the alarm and security industry, automotive, wearables and connected health markets."

Extending mobile voice service capabilities to IoT devices opens up opportunities to expand enterprise services to areas such as security alarm panels, remote first aid kits, wearables, digital locks, disposable security garments, and other types of IoT-enabled applications and services.

This means that IoT devices using VoLTE on Cat-M1/LTE-M will allow enterprises to make voice calls, extending the capabilities of operators' mobile networks by tapping into the extensive and innovative IoT device ecosystem.

Cat-M1/LTE-M -enabled IoT devices have advantages including low cost, low power consumption, deep coverage, massive connections and high reliability of transmission. Combined with existing leading LTE coverage and voice communication capabilities, operators can deploy a range of applications in smart cities, logistics, utilities, medicine, transport, mining, agriculture, manufacturing and many more.

Anders Olin, Head of Network Applications, Business Unit IT and Cloud Products, Ericsson, says: "With this successful demonstration of Cat-M1/LTE-M also supporting VoLTE voice calls in IoT devices, we are providing more value to operators and users. The benefit of basic human communication blends perfectly into the IoT environment. Supported by our radio and core portfolios, it will now be feasible to globally deploy voice services for IoT cost-effectively for all kinds of industries and different use cases."

Vieri Vanghi, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies,Inc., says: "We are very pleased to have successfully demonstrated VoLTE on Cat-M1/LTE-M technology. This is a significant milestone toward delivering a whole new set of applications and services for the enterprise IoT. Our MDM9206 LTE modem, representing the company's latest innovation, designed to support low-power, low-bandwidth and cost efficient IoT applications and services continues to help drive new use cases for IoT, and now specifically for those that need voice services."

Cat-M1/LTE-M technology, as defined in the latest 3GPP Release 13, will play an important role in the future rollout of IoT enabled devices worldwide, as it provides a unique combination of enhanced coverage and long battery life, as well as security-rich and reliable connectivity for a new generation of IoT applications and services. Cat-M1/LTE-M allows for voice over LTE (VoLTE) to be bandwidth and cost-efficiently deployed.

VoLTE uptake is projected to accelerate and reach 3.3 billion by the end of 2022, making up more than 60 percent of all LTE subscriptions. In 2022 it is expected that there will be 18 billion connected IoT devices globally (according to the Ericsson Mobility Report Nov (https://www.ericsson.com/mobility-report)). Ericsson is present today in all high-traffic LTE markets including the US, Japan and South Korea, and is ranked first for handling the most global LTE traffic. In addition, 40 percent of the world's total mobile traffic is carried over Ericsson networks. More than 270 LTE RAN and Evolved Packet Core networks have been delivered by Ericsson worldwide, of which 200 are live commercially. Ericsson has launched more than 30 live VoLTE networks globally.

Ericsson at Mobile World Congress 2017

Anything can happen on the digital frontier, a promising but undiscovered future. From February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain, Ericsson is demonstrating a collaborative approach and innovative solutions to succeed in this arena.

With our customers and partners, we work across industries, physical boundaries and perceived limitations. Join us in Hall 2 or online during MWC 2017 and engage in conversations and demonstrations about our favorite things: 5G; platforms and services for IT, Cloud, Networks, and TV & Media; connected solutions for industries; the Internet of Things; and partnering for success.

See you there!

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Our organization consists of more than 111,000 experts who provide customers in 180 countries with innovative solutions and services. Together we are building a more connected future where anyone and any industry is empowered to reach their full potential. Net sales in 2016 were SEK 222.6 billion (USD 24.5 billion). The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on NASDAQ in New York. Read more on www.ericsson.com (http://www.ericsson.com/).

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm's technologies powered the smartphone revolution and connected billions of people. We pioneered 3G and 4G - and now we are leading the way to 5G and a new era of intelligent, connected devices. Our products are revolutionizing industries, including automotive, computing, IoT, healthcare and data center, and are allowing millions of devices to connect with each other in ways never before imagined. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, our QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website (http://www.qualcomm.com), OnQ blog (http://www.qualcomm.com/blog), Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/qualcomm) and Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/qualcomm) pages

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm MDM is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.





