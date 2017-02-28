Ahold Delhaize: Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 28, 2017 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 1,801,866 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from February 20, 2017 up to and including February 24, 2017. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €20.32 per share for a total consideration of € 36.6 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on December 7, 2016.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 9,353,469 common shares for a total consideration of €187.3 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/shareholders/share-buy-back-programs/ (http://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/shareholders/share-buy-back-programs/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ahold Delhaize via Globenewswire

