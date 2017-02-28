Vedanta Wins Platinum and Gold at LACP Vision Awards

NEW DELHI, Feb.28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Annual Reports of Vedanta Limited and Vedanta Resources Plc won Platinum and Gold, in the Materials and Energy - Equipment & Services category respectively, at the LACP Vision Awards 2016. The awards recognize best practice in international financial reporting.

Vedanta Limited's FY 2016 Annual Report earned 99 of a 100 points and was ranked 19 among the top 50 reports worldwide.

Vedanta as a purpose driven organisation ensures best practices in financial and non-financial disclosures, including governance, ethics and proactive information sharing. The Annual Reports reflect the best practices of Vedanta, which are benchmarked globally.

"We are delighted that Vedanta's Annual Reports were recognized at the Vision Awards. These awards truly credit the excellent performance of our teams and place our Annual Reports among the best in the world in terms of the quality of their disclosure," said Tom Albanese, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta Resources plc and Vedanta Limited.

The League of American Communications Professionals (LACP) is a forum within the PR industry that facilitates discussion of best-in-class practices within the profession while also recognizing those who demonstrate exemplary communications capabilities.

About Vedanta Limited (Formerly Sesa Sterlite Limited.)

Vedanta Limited is a diversified natural resources company, whose business primarily involves producing oil & gas, zinc - lead - silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium and commercial power. The company has a presence across India, South Africa, Namibia, Australia and Ireland.

Vedanta Limited is the Indian subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc, a London-listed company. Governance and Sustainable Development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety and environment and on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company is conferred with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) 'Sustainable Plus Platinum label', ranking among the top 10 most sustainable companies in India. To access the Vedanta Sustainable Development Report 2016, please visit http://sd.vedantaresources.com/SustainableDevelopment2015-16/

Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

