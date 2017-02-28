

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's economic growth improved further in the three months ended December, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced 2.7 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, faster than the 1.3 percent gain in the third quarter.



The seasonally and working-day-adjusted GDP advanced by 2.8 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.



In the fourth quarter, GDP growth mainly driven by a rise of value added in the information and communication activity due to an increase in software development services, the agency said.



Real gross capital formation fell 5.5 percent, while gross fixed capital formation grew compared to the previous year.



On quarterly basis, the seasonally and working-day-adjusted GDP rose 1.9 percent in three-month period to December.



During the whole year 2016, the Estonian economy expanded 1.6 percent as compared to 2015.



In an another report, the statistical office announced that producer prices climbed at a slower pace of 1.5 percent annually in January, following a 2.5 percent rise in December. Month-on-month, producer prices increased 1.0 percent.



