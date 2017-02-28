Hod Hasharon, Israel, Geneva, Switzerlad and Balzers, Liechtenstein, Feb 28, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Sarine Technologies Ltd ("Sarine") (U77:SI), and GGTL Laboratories ("GGTL") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a collaboration agreement to research new approaches to diamond grading and authentication.The cooperation between GGTL and Sarine is a merging of leaders in the diamond industry. GGTL is a renowned gem lab providing diamond grading and authentication services to prestigious clients including important international jewellery brands and the major brands of Swiss haute horlogerie. Sarine is the world's foremost developer of technologies for the diamond industry. Sarine's technological expertise combined with GGTL's standards of gemmological excellence create a powerful partnership that will drive the industry forward.Sarine and GGTL recently signed a cooperation agreement, which outlines the intention of the two companies to work together to address current and upcoming industry needs. One of the issues the partnership will focus on is the detection of lab grown diamonds of all sizes. Sarine and GGTL share in the belief that the use of technology can enable full transparency and disclosure that will benefit all players across the diamond pipeline.According to Uzi Levami, Chief Executive Officer of Sarine, "We are honoured and proud to collaborate with GGTL Laboratories, and are positive that this will leverage our ability to keep on delivering advanced solutions for our customers' needs. The authentication of naturally grown diamonds versus diamonds that are lab grown is a complex process that demands extremely high levels of expertise in various knowledge spheres, and is one example of how our collaboration with GGTL will benefit the market. Furthermore, Sarine's experience in the development of Artificial Intelligence with the use of advanced learning machines such as our automated and objective grading of a polished diamond's Clarity and Colour - see our announcement of 10 November 2016, places us in an ideal position to resolve challenges facing the diamond industry. The cooperation with the two owners of GGTL, Dr. Thomas Hainschwang and Franck Notari, who have many years of proven achievements, and with their team, is a privilege for Sarine and opens many opportunities. With a joint focus on strengthening the industry, the two companies will continue to work closely together to facilitate positive change in our challenging field."About Sarine TechnologiesEstablished in 1988, Sarine Technologies Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacturing of advanced evaluation, planning, processing, and finishing systems for diamond and gemstone production. Sarine products include diamond Cut, Color and light performance grading tools, the Galaxy family of inclusion mapping systems, rough diamond planning optimisation systems, laser cutting and shaping systems, laser-marking and inscription machines and polished diamond visualisation systems. Sarine systems have become an essential gemmology tool in every properly equipped gem lab, diamond appraisal business and manufacturing plant, and are today considered essential items by both diamond dealers and retailers. For more information about Sarine and its products and services, visit http://www.sarine.com.About GGTL LaboratoriesGGTL Laboratories is a well-respected independent gemmological institution that was formed through the merging of two gemmolgical laboratories in 2010: GemTechLab, founded in 1996 by Franck Notari in Geneva, Switzerland and GEMLAB (Liechtenstein), founded in 1996 by Dr. Thomas Hainschwang in Balzers, Liechtenstein (see below). By way of this merger, GGTL Laboratories has realised solutions with capabilities on a level incomparable with other labs. The combination of its principals' vast experience in gem testing and the research and design of gem testing equipment prototypes thus creating a considerable suite of unique analytical equipment, has made GGTL Laboratories an important player in the world of gem testing. For more information about GGTL Laboratories, visit http://www.ggtl-lab.orgDr. Thomas Hainschwang is a Director and co-founder of GGTL Laboratories. Dr. Hainschwang has been working on the analysis of diamonds - particularly fancy coloured diamonds - for the past twenty years, and is a respected expert in the field of gemmological diamond research. His PhD in Physics at the University of Nantes (France) thesis was on the subject of Type Ib diamonds, one of the key elements of synthetic diamond analysis.Franck Notari, is a Director and co-founder, of GGTL Laboratories. He is a research gemmologist and a university lecturer and instructor. Prior to founding GemTechLab in 1996 Merged into GGTL Laboratories in 2010), he was Research Manager and Laboratory Manager at GIA Switzerland for two years. Today he is also Head of Scientific Research and a member of the Advisory Board of the Asian Institute of Gemmological Sciences (AIGS), Bangkok (since 2016).Dr. Thomas Hainschwang and Franck Notari have published numerous articles and lectures on many topics related to gemmological research. Their main research interest pertains to diamond synthesis, treatments, etc., but also to coloured stones and pearls. 