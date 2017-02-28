

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Tuesday as investors gear up for fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending announcements from U.S. President Donald Trump during his speech before Congress later today.



The dollar held steady after hawkish comments from Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan bolstered U.S. Treasury yields. The Federal Reserve should raise interest rates 'sooner rather than later' to avoid falling behind the curve on inflation, Kaplan said at an event with university students.



Copper edged up and oil futures ticked up for a second day on reports of high compliance to the OPEC production cut agreement, while gold traded with negative bias.



Asian stocks are trading mostly higher, even as gains remain capped ahead of Trump's speech and the annual meetings of China's top legislature and top political advisory body.



In economic releases, the confidence of British consumers ebbed in February from the previous month, the latest survey from GfK revealed with an index score of -6.



That was in line with expectations and down from -5 in January. 'Any momentum behind the post-Brexit, debt-fueled, consumer spending boom now appears to be softening,' said Joe Staton, head of market dynamics at GfK.



Flash consumer prices, household spending and revised quarterly national accounts figures from France as well as U.S. reports on fourth quarter GDP, home prices, consumer confidence and Chicago-area business activity are slated for release later in the day.



In corporate news, German construction major Hochtief reported robust financial results for fiscal year 2016 and said it expects underlying profit to grow by as much as a quarter this year.



French technology firm Thales raised its dividend after reporting a rise in 2016 operating profit.



Overnight, U.S. stocks eked out modest gains after Trump proposed a huge $54 billion surge in U.S. military spending and signed another executive order to curb regulations and help businesses.



On the economic front, data on durable goods orders and regional manufacturing beat expectations while a gauge of pending home sales disappointed investors.



The Dow inched up 0.1 percent to close at a record high for a 12th straight session and the S&P 500 also rose 0.1 percent to hit another record closing high, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3 percent.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index pared early losses to close 0.1 percent lower on Monday as the planned merger between the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse looked to be heading for collapse and the British government announced changes to a key insurance sector discount rate.



Speculation over another Scottish independence referendum also kept investors nervous. France's CAC 40 index ended largely unchanged with a negative bias, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1 percent and the German DAX rose 0.2 percent.



