Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order in the USA comprising 174 V110-2.0 MW turbines, totalling 348 MW. Wind turbine nacelles, blades, and towers will be produced in Vestas' Colorado factories.



Additional information about the project:



Customer: Undisclosed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Project name: Undisclosed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Location/Country USA : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of MW: 348 MW -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of 174 x V110-2.0 MW turbines turbines/turbin e type(s): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contract type: Supply-only -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contract scope: The contract includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a multi-year AOM 4000 service agreement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Time of Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the delivery: first quarter of 2018, with commissioning expected in the fourth quarter of 2018. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







Total year-to-date announced order intake in MW: 899 MW (see overview at vestas.com/investor).



Contact details Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark Hans Martin Smith, Senior Vice President, Group Treasury and Investor Relations Tel: +45 9730 8209



Vestas-American Wind Technology Chris Brown, President



For more information, or to arrange an interview with Chris Brown, please contact:



Chante Condit-Pottol, Head of North American Communications Tel: +1 503 708 6668



