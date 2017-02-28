Sandriver Returns to Paris Fashion Week 2017 as Top Chinese Luxury Cashmere Brand

SHANGHAI, Feb. 28,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cashmere brand Sandriver will be returning to Paris Fashion Week for its 4th consecutive showcase. The biannually held mega event is scheduled to run in France's capital from February 28th to March 8th, where global designers will be presenting ready-to-wear and haute couture creations at multiple venues across the city.

Sandriver will be presented at the Premiere Classe in Tuileries Garden (Hall B, Stand B189) from Thursday, March 2nd to Sunday, March 5th.

Highlights will include Sandriver's winter collection, with a special focus on the brand's super soft baby cashmere line of digitally printed scarves by world-renowned Japanese designer Junko Koshino. These unique, top-quality cashmere pieces boast a medley of colors, combining natural cashmere dyes from grass and insects found on Inner Mongolian prairies with high-grade dyeing auxiliaries made in Germany.

Sandriver and its worldwide teams strive to reinterpret today's cashmere markets by merging the luxury and traditional sophistication of cashmere with the innovation of modern fashion - without compromising quality.

All Sandriver scarves are produced from 100% pure baby cashmere, which is sustainably sourced directly from the brand's own line of purebred Alashan goats on the grasslands of the Alashan Plateau in Inner Mongolia - home to Founder and CEO Guo Xiuling.

Sandriver's baby cashmere is the finest, softest and highest quality cashmere on the market. It is humanely collected each spring from baby goats younger than one year of age; it has an average length of 36-plus mm and a fineness, or fiber diameter, of 14-15 microns.

Sandriver has been active in the international fashion scene since 2007 and continues to attract attention on a global scale, including top Paris Fashion Week clients from Germany, France, Australia, Korea, and the UK.

The brand recently expanded its international reach with an official launch in the U.S. market last December; it holds a strong worldwide e-commerce presence, and currently owns eleven brick-and-mortar shops throughout Asia.

All Sandriver products can be viewed and purchased via www.sandrivercashmere.com . All purchases are shipped safely and promptly via complimentary DHL Express within 4-6 days.

More information on Sandriver, including expert tips on cashmere care, can additionally be found on the 'Sandrivercashmere' Facebook page, and at info@sandrivercashmere.com.