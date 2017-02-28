SINGAPORE, Feb 28, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Ntegrator International Ltd ("Ntegrator" or "the Group"), a leading regional communications network specialist and systems integrator, today announced that it has secured two major contracts worth S$47.8 million.The contracts involve the supply of fibre installation and maintenance services, and were awarded by a regional service provider and another customer. The contracts are scheduled to commence in March 2017, and cover a contract period of two years and three years respectively. The contracts are expected to contribute positively to the Group's financial performance over the next two to three financial years, subject to timely completion of the project and effective cost management.Mr. Jimmy Chang, Managing Director of Ntegrator, said, "The Group is heartened to start the year on a strong footing with these contract wins. The latest contracts awarded by two of our repeat customers in the network and communications space, underscore the Group's established track record and our strong relationships with key industry players in Singapore. The confidence placed in us by our repeat customers reinforces the Group's unrelenting commitment in delivering quality products and services. Moving forward, we will continue to leverage on the developments within the industry to capture growth opportunities in our core markets of Singapore, Vietnam and Myanmar."About Ntegrator International LtdEstablished in April 2002 and listed on Catalist (formerly known as SESDAQ) three years later, on October 26, 2005, Ntegrator's core businesses include the design, installation and implementation of data, video, fibre optics, wireless and cellular network infrastructure as well as voice communication systems. The Group provides project management services as well as maintenance and support services. Headquartered in Singapore, Ntegrator has operations in the region, covering Singapore, Vietnam and Myanmar. www.ntegrator.comIssued on Behalf of Ntegrator International LtdBy Citigate Dewe Rogerson, i.MAGE Pte Ltd55 Market Street#02-01Singapore 048941Contact:Mr Winston Choo / Ms Lynette Tanat telephoneDURING OFFICE HOURS: +65-6534-5122 (Office)AFTER OFFICE HOURS: +65-9068-2099 / +65-9689-2846 (Handphone)EMAIL: winston.choo@citgatedrimage.com / lynette.tan@citigatedrimage.comSource: Ntegrator International LtdCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.