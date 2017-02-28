Tallinn, 2017-02-28 08:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q4 2016



AS Tallink Grupp and its subsidiaries (the Group) carried an all-time high number, total of 9.5 million passengers in the 2016 financial year (2015: 9.0 million) which is 5.4% more compared to the year before. The number of cargo units transported increased by 6.5% and the number of passenger vehicles transported increased by 4.2% compared to previous financial year. The Group's unaudited consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 937.8 million (2015: EUR 945.2 million) and EBITDA to EUR 149.5 million (2015: EUR 181.4 million). Unaudited net profit amounted to EUR 44.1 million or EUR 0.07 per share (2015: EUR 59.1 million or EUR 0.09 per share).



In the 2016 financial year the revenue structure of the Group changed compared to previous financial year. After the conclusion of the cruise ferry Silja Europa charter contract in February 2016 the Group increased the capacity of its route operations by deploying the ship on Tallinn-Helsinki route. Therefore, in 2016 the reduction of charter related revenue was expected and by increasing the capacity of its core route operations the Group increased passenger number to all-time high level and earned comparable total annual revenue. Driven by the higher total passenger number the shops and restaurant revenue increased by EUR 20.9 million to EUR 521.5 million (2015: EUR 500.6 million) and the ticket revenue increased by EUR 8.1 million to EUR 236.0 million (2015: 228.0 million). The revenue from leases of vessels (chartering) declined by EUR 28.0 million to EUR 25.5 million. Due to the changes in chartering and routes' operating capacity the Group's profits declined as higher profitability charter activity was replaced by route operations that involve higher ship operating costs. In addition the Group incurred charter cost of fast ferry Superstar, which was sold in the end of 2015 and was chartered back until the delivery of new fast ferry Megastar.



The Estonia-Finland route passenger number increased in 2016 by 7.0% to a record level of 5.1 million passengers carried annually (2015: 4.7 million), the number of cargo units increased by 5.9%. Following the higher capacity and passenger number, the Group increased its market share on the route by 2% to 58%. The segment revenue increased by 4.5%, at the same time the segment result fell by 16.4% to EUR 75.4 million (2015: EUR 90.3 million). The segment result declined mainly due to the higher ship operating cost from additional ship, Silja Europa in operation and charter cost of fast ferry Superstar.



The Finland-Sweden routes passenger number increased by 2.1%, the cargo units transported increased by 7.6% and segment revenue increased by 1.2%. The segment result fell by 11.0% to EUR 15.3 million (2015: EUR 17.2 million) mainly due to higher seamen personnel cost related to the change of the taxation under Finnish Seamen's Pensions Act.



The positive development of the Estonia-Sweden and Latvia-Sweden routes throughout the 2016 financial year resulted in higher passenger number, revenue and segment result. The Estonia-Sweden routes segment revenue increased by 5.5% and the segment result increased by 81.5% to EUR 11.6 million (2015: EUR 6.4 million). The Latvia-Sweden route segment revenue increased by 6.2% and segment result improved by 29.9% to EUR 6.9 million (2015: EUR 5.3 million).



In the 2016 financial year the Group's investments amounted to EUR 68.9 million. Majority of investments were done to the renewal and upgrade of the fleet: down payment for the new LNG fast ferry Megastar, large scale renovation of cruise ferry Silja Europa, upgrade of number of restaurants, shops and cabins in Group fleets older vessels. Investments were made also to the development of online booking and sales systems.



In June 2016 the shareholders annual general meeting decided to pay a dividend of EUR 0.02 per share from financial year 2015 net profit. The total dividend amount of EUR 13.4 million was paid out on 05 July 2016. In addition to dividend payment the annual general meeting decided the share capital reduction in amount of EUR 40.2 million or EUR 0.06 per share. The share capital reduction payments to the shareholders were made on 23 December 2016.



The management board targets to distribute at least 50% of the net profit, calculated over the long term, as dividends or capital repayment, taking however the Group's financial position into account. The management estimates that for the coming years the distribution per share will be at least EUR 0.02 or higher.



To the annual shareholders' meeting in 2017 the management board will propose dividend of EUR 0.03 per share from financial year 2016 net profit.



The total liquidity, cash and unused credit facilities, at the end of the third quarter was EUR 113.8 million providing a strong financial position for sustainable operations. The Group had EUR 78.8 million in cash and equivalents and the total of unused credit lines were at EUR 35.0 million.



In the fourth quarter (1 October - 31 December) of the 2016 financial year the Group carried 2.2 million passengers which is 4.7% more compared to the fourth quarter last year, the unaudited revenue decreased by 0.7% to the total of EUR 226.1 million. The fourth quarter EBITDA was EUR 29.9 million which is at the same level compared to the fourth quarter of the last year.



The Estonia-Finland route's fourth quarter revenue increased by 3.1% compared to same period last year, the increase is driven by a 3.1% growth in the passenger number. The number of cargo units transported increased by 8.3%.



The Finland-Sweden routes fourth quarter revenue increased by 4.0% compared to same period last year, the increase is driven by a 5.4% growth in the passenger number as there were more departures compared to same period last year. The number of cargo units transported increased by 14.2%.



The Estonia-Sweden route revenue and passenger number were at the same level compared to fourth quarter last year, cargo volumes increased by 5.4%. The Latvia-Sweden route revenue increased by 18.4%, passenger number by 27.9% and cargo volume increased by 13.1% compared to fourth quarter last year. The increase in revenue and volumes was supported by the added capacity on the route.



The Group's restaurant and shop sales increased by 2.2% or EUR 2.8 million and ticket revenue increased by 3.9% or EUR 2.0 million in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year. Although the sales growth was driven by the growth of the passenger number the average on-board revenue per passenger was slightly lower compared to same period last year. The revenue from the chartered out vessels has reduced in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year due to fewer ships in charter.



In the fourth quarter of the 2016 financial year the Group's gross profit decreased by EUR 9.1 million compared to the same period last year and amounted to EUR 41.1 million. The fourth quarter EBITDA was EUR 29.9 million which is on same level compared to same period last year. The fourth quarter profitability was impacted by less revenue from chartering, higher marketing costs, cost of charter of the fast ferry Superstar and higher ships operating costs.



In the fourth quarter the Group's net debt increased by EUR 22.2 million to a total of EUR 480.1 million and the net debt to EBITDA ratio was a solid 3.2 at the end of fourth quarter. The fourth quarter interest cost was EUR 5.0 million lower compared to same period last year from regular repayment of loans, repayment of loans related to sale of ship in December 2015 and one-off cost of premature termination of loan contract related to the sale of ship. Combined with gain from revaluation of cross currency and interest derivatives, the total finance costs decreased by EUR 11.1 million compared to the fourth quarter last year.



The unaudited net profit for the fourth quarter of the 2016 financial year was EUR 3.5 million or EUR 0.005 per share compared to the loss of EUR 1.3 million or EUR -0.002 per share in the same period last year.







Q4 KEY FIGURES



2016 2015 Change Oct-Dec Oct-Dec ------------------------------------------------------ Revenue EUR million 226.1 227.6 -0.7% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit EUR million 41.1 50.2 -18.2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross margin 18.2% 22.0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA EUR million 29.9 29.9 0.0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA margin 13.2% 13.1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net profit for the EUR million 3.5 -1.3 364.5% period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net profit margin 1.6% -0.6% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depreciation and EUR million 19.6 19.4 0.9% amortization -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investments EUR million 22.5 13.8 63.0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average number of ordinary shares 669,882,040 669,882,040 0.0% outstanding 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings per share EUR 0.005 -0.002 364.5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of passengers 2,226,283 2,125,361 4.7% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of cargo 85,349 78,136 9.2% units -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average number of 7,061 6,769 4.3% employees -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- ------- -------------------------- 31.12.2016 30.09.2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets EUR million 1,539.0 1,552.0 -0.8% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest-bearing EUR million 558.9 546.7 2.2% liabilities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net debt EUR million 480.1 457.9 4.9% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity EUR million 813.6 811.2 0.3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity ratio 52.9% 52.3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net debt to EBITDA 3.2 3.1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of ordinary shares outstanding 1 669,882,040 669,882,040 0.0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shareholders' equity EUR 1.21 1.21 0.3% per share --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



EBITDA: Earnings before net financial items, taxes, depreciation and amortization; Earnings per share: net profit / weighted average number of shares outstanding; Equity ratio: total equity / total assets; Shareholder's equity per share: shareholder's equity / number of shares outstanding; Gross margin: gross profit / net sales; EBITDA margin: EBITDA / net sales; Net profit margin: net profit / net sales; Net debt: Interest bearing liabilities less cash and cash equivalents; Net debt to EBITDA: Net debt / 12-months trailing EBITDA. 1 Share numbers exclude own shares.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



(unaudited, in thousands of 01.10.2016- 01.10.2015- 01.01.2016- 01.01.2015- euros) 31.12.2016 31.12.2015 31.12.2016 31.12.2015 ================================================================================ Revenue (Note 3) 226,135 227,631 937,805 945,203 Cost of sales -185,069 -177,439 -745,223 -721,780 Gross profit 41,066 50,192 192,582 223,423 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales and marketing expenses -19,102 -16,777 -72,268 -63,578 Administrative expenses -12,148 -13,001 -50,973 -47,311 Other operating income 697 -377 2,450 983 Other operating expenses -178 -9,517 -184 -10,254 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Result from operating 10,335 10,520 71,607 103,263 activities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance income (Note 4) 1,754 3,301 10,514 12,808 Finance costs (Note 4) -7,604 -14,317 -37,289 -46,964 Share of profit of 13 64 13 64 equity-accounted investees Profit/-loss before income 4,498 -432 44,845 69,171 tax -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income tax -986 -896 -741 -10,101 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net profit/-loss for the 3,512 -1,328 44,104 59,070 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income/-expense Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on -205 416 -469 160 translating foreign operations Other comprehensive -205 416 -469 160 income/-expense for the period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive 3,307 -912 43,635 59,230 income/-expense for the period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings per share (in EUR per share) - basic (Note 5) 0.005 -0.002 0.065 0.088 - diluted (Note 5) 0.005 -0.002 0.065 0.088 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION



(unaudited, in thousands of euros)



ASSETS 31.12.2016 31.12.2015 ================================================================================ Current assets -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents 78,773 81,976 Trade and other receivables 38,674 36,583 Prepayments 7,926 5,274 Income tax prepayment 91 1,224 Inventories 38,719 29,197 Total current assets 164,183 154,254 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current assets -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investments in equity-accounted investees 363 350 Other financial assets 348 308 Deferred income tax assets 18,791 19,410 Investment property 300 300 Property, plant and equipment (Note 7) 1,304,897 1,311,418 Intangible assets (Note 8) 50,127 52,726 --------------------------------------------------------- Total non-current assets 1,374,826 1,384,512 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ASSETS 1,539,009 1,538,766 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIABILITIES AND EQUITY ================================================================================ Current liabilities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest bearing loans and borrowings (Note 9) 106,112 81,889 Trade and other payables 103,280 88,480 Payables to shareholders (Note 10) 4 0 Income tax liability 10 4,567 Deferred income 30,895 28,906 Total current liabilities 240,301 203,842 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current liabilities ----------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest bearing loans and borrowings (Note 9) 452,793 467,447 Derivatives (Note 6) 32,359 42,863 Other payables 0 192 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total non-current liabilities 485,152 510,502 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES 725,453 714,344 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share capital 361,736 404,290 Share premium 639 639 Reserves 68,774 65,083 Retained earnings 382,407 354,410 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity attributable to equity holders of the 813,556 824,422 parent -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL EQUITY 813,556 824,422 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,539,009 1,538,766 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT



(unaudited, in thousands of euros) 01.01.2016- 01.01.2015- 31.12.2016 31.12.2015 Cash flows from operating activities Net profit/-loss for the period 44,104 59,070 Adjustments 104,247 132,851 Changes in receivables and prepayments related to -4,969 1,463 operating activities Changes in inventories -9,522 2,118 Changes in liabilities related to operating activities 16,785 -4,139 Income tax paid -3,265 553 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 147,380 191,916 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------- Cash flow from/used in investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and -68,638 -43,629 intangible assets (Notes 7, 8, 9) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and 169 115,370 equipment Proceeds from other financial assets 0 229 Interest received 74 74 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -68,395 72,044 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows used in financing activities Proceeds from loans (Note 9) 280,000 0 Repayment of loans (Note 9) -313,524 -133,263 Change in overdraft (Note 9) 36,713 -59,052 Payment of finance lease liabilities (Note 9) -99 -80 Interest paid -24,083 -33,210 Payments for settlement of derivatives -4,289 -4,045 Payments of transaction costs related to loans -2,989 -1,429 Dividend paid (Note 12) -13,398 -13,398 Income tax on dividends paid -330 -2,818 Reduction of share capital (Note 10) -40,189 0 -82,188 -247,295 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL NET CASH FLOW -3,203 16,665 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Cash and cash equivalents: - at the beginning of period 81,976 65,311 - increase (+) / decrease (-) -3,203 16,665 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - at the end of period 78,773 81,976 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







