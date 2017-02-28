

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) reported profit on ordinary activities before taxation of 732.9 million pounds for the year to 31 December 2016 compared to 603.2 million pounds, previous year. Profit to equity holders of the parent increased to 589.3 million pounds or 17.9 pence per share from 490.1 million pounds or 14.9 pence. Profit before tax and exceptional items was 733.4 million pounds compared to 603.8 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 18.0 pence compared to 14.7 pence, a year ago.



Fiscal year Group revenue increased by 17.1% to 3.68 billion pounds from 3.14 billion pounds, from 14,112 completions compared to 13,470, prior year. The Group said the increase was driven by improved selling prices in the UK, up 10.9% and UK volume growth of 4.5% to 13,808 completions.



The 2016 final ordinary dividend of 2.29 pence per share will be paid on 19 May 2017 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 18 April 2017. In combination with the interim dividend of 0.53 pence per share, this gives a total ordinary dividend for the year of 2.82 pence. From 2017, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, to be held on 27 April 2017, the company will pay an ordinary dividend of approximately 5% of Group net assets.



