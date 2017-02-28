

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) , an engineering services company, Tuesday said it has traded in line with expectations during the past 5 months, and that its outlook for the full year remains unchanged.



In its trading update for the period October 1, 2016 to date, the company noted that in addition to continuing to progress existing contracts, new order intake remained strong, maintaining order book and pipeline at 30.8 billion pounds.



The longer-term tracking pipeline has increased in size over the period and continues to provide significant opportunities for growth over the medium term.



Looking ahead, the company said that the second half of the year has continued to see trading in line with expectations as reported at the half year results and the Board continues to expect good opportunities for growth.



Further, the company said it will realign existing businesses from April 1 to report in four sectors: Marine, Land, Aviation and Cavendish Nuclear.



