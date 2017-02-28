sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 28.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

116,02 Euro		+0,503
+0,44 %
WKN: A0YAQA ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34 Ticker-Symbol: CSA 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,72
116,32
09:49
115,71
116,29
09:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC
ACCENTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCENTURE PLC116,02+0,44 %