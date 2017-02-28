LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of inside sales and contact centre technology that helps businesses sell more, serve better and grow faster, has scooped three Stevie Awards. The company claimed bronze in the 'Contact Center Solution - New Version', 'Sales Automation Solution - New Version' and 'Sales or Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year' categories of the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honours for customer service, contact centre, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organises several of the world's leading business awards programmes including the prestigious American Business Awards(SM)and International Business Awards(SM). The awards were presented during a gala banquet on 24 February at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. More than 650 executives from around the world attended.

More than 2,300 nominations from organisations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition, an increase of 10 percent from 2016. Winners were determined by the average scores of 77 professionals worldwide.

The award wins closely follow several other victories for NewVoiceMedia including recognition in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 EMEA programme and Softech International's Leading Experts in Tech Awards, and further validate the company's position as a leader in the cloud communications industry.

Jonathan Gale, CEO of NewVoiceMedia, comments, "We are delighted that our cloud contact centre and inside sales platform has been recognised in three categories of the Stevie Awards. We're proud to be providing sales and service professionals with the tools to develop more personal relationships with every customer or prospect, and this accolade is further testament that our cloud technology really is best-in-class".

"The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service continues to be among the most competitive and fastest-growing of our awards programmes", said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. "The growth of the programme illustrates the importance of the functions highlighted -- sales, business development and customer service -- to successful enterprises of all types, and how integral recognition in these domains are to building and maintaining corporate reputations".

About NewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedia's cloud contact centre and inside sales platform delivers more successful conversations.

The leading vendor's award-winning customer contact platform helps organisations worldwide build a more personal relationship with every customer or prospect. It joins up all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 650+ customers include PhotoBox, MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter @NewVoiceMedia.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programmes: The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organisations in more than 60 nations. Honouring organisations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognise outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors and supporters of the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

