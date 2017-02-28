New features being debuted at Mobile World Congress 2017 scan Wi-Fi networks to identify vulnerabilities and guide users through security fixes

Avast, the leader in digital security products for consumers and businesses, today announced a new feature of the Avast Wi-Fi Finder app for Android that will help users secure their networks and protect their Internet of Things (IoT) devices. In addition to helping users easily find secure Wi-Fi connections on-the-go, Avast Wi-Fi Finder also now automatically scans Wi-Fi networks for connected device vulnerabilities, allowing users to address identified security issues.

Avast Wi-Fi Finder's new feature will help users secure their networks and protect their IoT devices. (Photo: Business Wire)

When an IoT device is connected to the internet, virtually anyone can identify its type, brand and software as well as its IP address to approximate its location. In Spain alone, millions of devices are connected to the internet and vulnerable. Avast data shows that more than 40% of users worldwide have a vulnerable router. Avast Wi-Fi Finder allows users to take proactive measures to protect their devices. When connected to Wi-Fi, Avast Wi-Fi Finder determines which devices are on the network, evaluates the security of the router the entry point to the network and identifies any known vulnerabilities among these connected devices. If vulnerabilities are identified, Avast Wi-Fi Finder guides users through remediation instructions, such as setting up a strong password, in order to secure both their network and devices.

"In recent months, we have seen an uptick in the number of attacks by large-scale botnets utilizing Internet of Things devices and unsecured routers," said Gagan Singh, SVP GM, Mobile at Avast. "It's easier than ever for hackers to manipulate connected devices to spy on users, steal confidential information or use the device as a cyber-weapon in a larger attack. Users need to practice extreme caution when connecting their devices to any Wi-Fi network. We are now bringing Avast's powerful Wi-Fi inspection technology for PCs to our Wi-Fi Finder app to make it easier for Android users to identify network vulnerabilities and protect their connected devices."

Avast Wi-Fi Finder now allows users to:

Identify the fastest and most secure Wi-Fi on-the-go

Gain internet speed without sacrificing security and privacy

Evaluate Wi-Fi security by assessing router password strength and checking for vulnerabilities

Identify which devices are connected to a given Wi-Fi network to determine if "unauthorized" devices are connecting

Scan for vulnerable devices and remedy security issues

This update to Avast Wi-Fi Finder will be available for Android users in summer 2017.

Avast is discussing mobile and IoT threats, and its solutions that address these at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, in hall 2, booth no. 2G13

