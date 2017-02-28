AMO Pharma Joins with Leaders in Patient and Caregiver Advocacy to Commemorate Rare Disease Day

Company supports the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) in efforts to promote education, research and broader access to treatment for people affected by rare diseases

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AMO Pharma Limited ("AMO Pharma"), a privately held biopharmaceutical company focusing on debilitating diseases including rare genetic diseases with limited or no treatment options, today announced that the company joins with the National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD) and other leaders in patient advocacy and support around the world in commemorating Rare Disease Day, the annual observance designed to highlight the unique challenges and needs of the millions of patients and families affected by rare diseases around the world.

"AMO Pharma is proud to support NORD and this essential effort to bring more attention to the many unique needs of the rare disease community. The theme for Rare Disease Day 2017 - research - fits well with AMO Pharma's mission to bring treatments to patients with serious diseases that have often been ignored or underserved," said Michael Snape, chief executive officer of AMO Pharma. "Our research efforts focus on development of therapies to address debilitating disorders, including complex rare diseases. Our goal is to ease the burden of disease for patients and for all of the people who support them and care about them."

Rare Disease Day was launched by EURORDIS, a European rare disease patient organization, in 2008. It is sponsored in the US by NORD. There are more than 7,000 known rare diseases, and only about 10% have approved treatments available to patients.

About AMO Pharma

AMO Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company incorporated in February of 2015. The co-founder, Dr. Michael Snape, has extensive experience in senior scientific and operational roles in both large pharma and biotech companies spanning more than twenty five years, and has brought together a targeted and experienced senior management team with a proven track record of success in all phases of product development and acquisition. The company is working to identify and advance promising therapies for the treatment of serious and debilitating diseases in patient populations with significant areas of unmet need, including rare genetic diseases. AMO Pharma is currently advancing two investigational therapies for treatment of fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy, and is in the process of licensing additional development-stage products in diverse areas including autism and other CNS disorders. For more information, please visit the AMO Pharma website at http://www.amo-pharma.com/.

Contacts

Media:

Sara Zelkovic

Berry & Company Public Relations

+1 212.253.8881

szelkovic@berrypr.com