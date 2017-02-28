SEGULA Technologies Making Big News at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

PARIS and GENEVA, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With Hagora Pulse, automotive engineering is entering a new dimension

At the Geneva International Motor Show, SEGULA Technologies is going to present its ultra-connected concept car with an innovative design: Hagora Pulse. A worldwide first, the engineering group will reveal its latest innovation, "Pedestrian detection," and several technological revolutions (e-sense, Urban Starc) which will equip the cars of tomorrow. The Factory of the Future will also be a key theme, with the ATLAS industrial drone.

With 10,000 employees spread out over 26 countries, SEGULA Technologies is a global engineering group, working to increase competitiveness in the major industrial sectors. Segula Technologies is at the heart of innovation in the automotive industry: it pilots and carries out complex projects, from design to industrialisation.

Segula Technologies is accelerating the development of innovations in order to improve the safety of road users

Its latest innovation will be presented as a worldwide first onboard its concept car, the Hagora Pulse:

Pedestrian detection and visual feedback. The system of cameras embedded in the windscreen identify the passenger about to cross in front of the car, takes control of the vehicle, and informs the pedestrian that he/she may cross, through a visual displayed on the bonnet.

This technological brick adds to the e-sense application, which enables the driver to take control of his/her vehicle's dashboard:

E-sense monitors the medical health of the vehicle's occupants through sensors incorporated into the cockpit (steering wheel, seats) in order to accelerate medical care if necessary.

In the Car2Car field, one solution based on LiFi technology, integrated into the optics, enables the constant transmission of information between vehicles, thus preventing any pile-ups.

, integrated into the optics, enables the constant transmission of information between vehicles, thus preventing any pile-ups. The gesture commands, combined with augmented reality, promote the display of information on the windscreen by a simple movement of the driver's head, without removing hands from the steering wheel, nor taking eyes off the road, thus increasing the level of safety while driving.

The vehicle's energy reused in the home

In Geneva, SEGULA Technologies are also going to present Urban Starc, a brand new technology which helps to reduce CO 2 emissions, but also and above all it helps to optimise the vehicle's thermal energy, to heat the vehicle's cockpit, preheat its engine in winter, or even better, to heat a water heater when arriving home! In fact, the engine's heat travelling through the cooling system is stored in order to be reused with no time limitation.

These technological developments complement a wide range of other innovative solutions like the lighter bonnet, made of composite materials (mass savings of 50% for the bonnet), which also results in a marked decrease in fuel consumption.

A market with considerable growth prospects

Lastly, SEGULA Technologies is foreshadowing the factory of the future, with its autonomous industrial drone, ATLAS. Presented with an Augmented Reality application (provision of virtual data in a real environment), this drone is intended to replace traditional assembly lines and optimise the flexibility of the production machinery.

In the area of Augmented Reality, SEGULA Technologies is investing i a market with very strong development potential: valuated at 184 million euros in 2014, it is estimated to grow to 1.3 billion euros by 2019, i.e., a tenfold increase in the number of applications. Source Juniper Research - 2015-2019 Augmented Reality Report.

Official presentation on Tuesday, 07 March from 2:45 to 3 pm - stand No. 5043

Demonstrations on board the concept car and custom interviews during the press days

