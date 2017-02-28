ForexMart Predicts Main Economic Events of 2017

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ForexMart, the EU Forex Brokerage Firm, predicts that during the first half of 2017, markets will strongly react to the actions of Donald Trump, the new US president. As the world economic situation changes, ForexMart anticipates that an open confrontation between the largest world economies is imminent.

ForexMart anticipates that theTrump administration will continue to make verbal interventions about the undervaluation of many world currencies (Euro, yuan, yen), alluding to the dollar overvaluation. As a result, ForexMart predicts that the Fed might refuse to raise rates, which will lead to a long-term trend of dollar weakening.

ForexMart continues, saying that Europe is also uneasy, following the British withdrawal from the European Union (Brexit). As France and Germany hold president elections, ForexMart predicts that Europeans will continue voicing concerns over migration policy and terrorist threats. ForexMart predicts that the election results may lead to the change of the political elite and possibly even the collapse of the European Union.

ForexMart also notes the changing role of Russia on the world stage as, increasingly, European politicians talk about sanctions' ineffectiveness and possible recognition of the annexation of Crimea. ForexMart states that Russia is becoming an attractive place for foreign investments which will lead to the strengthening of Russian currency. On the other hand, ForexMart predicts that the Central Bank will buy foreign currency to prevent the ruble growth and "destabilization of the economic situation in the country".

ForexMart expects the growth of Russian currency to course up to 50 per U.S. dollar in the case of lifting sanctions, noting that traders should remember that the main driver of the ruble in 2017 is oil price and the lifting of sanctions.

