MomentumABM Keeps up the Pace With New Strategy Director

LONDON, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Specialist account-based marketing agency MomentumABM has continued its rapid growth by appointing David Cotterill as Strategy Director.

This hire not only represents a major investment in MomentumABM's strategy team, it also underpins the agency's continued commitment to putting strategy at the core of its account-based marketing services.

Cotterill brings a wealth of top-level experience with him, having led the enterprise marketing strategies for organisations such as Steria, Capita and Cognizant. This included account-based marketing campaigns across some of the world's most complex organisations.

As a member of the Institute of Directors, the EMEA Advisory Board and the Inner Circle of IT Services Marketing Association (ITSMA), Cotterill is also recognised as a leader within marketing and ABM.

He said: "It's a real pleasure to join such a rapidly growing, pioneering agency that puts strategy at the heart of its offering. I'm looking forward to joining the team, and helping MomentumABM and its clients realise all their future ambitions."

The appointment is one of a few recent additions to MomentumABM's strategy team, which has welcomed a number of new faces in recent months. This includes experienced key account marketing professionals with an impressive track record at organisations such as Ernst and Young.

The arrival of Cotterill is clear evidence of MomentumABM's continued belief that strategic insight and critical thinking is what sets it apart as the world's leading ABM agency - whether this is applied to 1:1 Strategic ABM, ABM Lite or ABM at Scale. It's also one of the underlying drivers for why MomentumABM has achieved stellar success at the B2B Awards for two years running.

As Group Strategy Director Claire Nash explains: "Clients tell us that it's our ability to understand them, their market and their key accounts that makes us different from every other B2B agency they've worked with. Bringing David on board means taking this to even greater levels. I'm delighted he is joining the team during this exciting phase of growth."

About Momentum ABM

As the first and only specialist, full spectrum account based marketing (ABM) Agency, we offer end-to-end services that go above and beyond traditional B2B Marketing. We work with a range of blue-chip B2B clients, across sectors that include Technology, Pharmaceutical and Information Management. 9/10 of the world's largest IT companies work with us as we incorporate our approach into their largest accounts, delivering significant financial impact. Our clients include Google, Vodafone, Oracle, EMC and Fujitsu. With seven entries in this year's B2B Marketing Awards shortlist we've been named the best performing agency for the second year running and have been announced as a Finalist for the CIM Marketing Excellence Awards.

Momentum hasbecome the go-to agency for businesses looking to change the way they reach and grow their customers. Headquartered in London, we work across the world with regional offices in the US, Europe and Singapore.

