Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 28 February at 10:00 a.m.



NOTICE OF MARIMEKKO CORPORATION'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



Marimekko Corporation's shareholders are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 6 April 2017, at Marimekko Corporation's head office from 2 p.m. onwards. The address is Puusepänkatu 4, 00880 Helsinki, Finland. The registration of attendees and the distribution of voting slips will commence at the meeting venue at 1 p.m.



A. Matters on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting and the procedure



1. Opening of the meeting



2. Calling the meeting to order



3. Election of persons to scrutinise the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes



4. Recording the legality of the meeting



5. Recording the attendance at the meeting and adoption of the list of votes



6. Presentation of the financial statements, the Report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor's Report for 2016



Review by the President & CEO



7. Adoption of the Financial Statements



8. Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the payment of dividend



The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share be paid for the year 2016. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered on the dividend payout record date of 10 April 2017 in the company's Shareholder Register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The Board of Directors proposes 19 April 2017 as the dividend payout date.



9. Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO of the company from liability



10. Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors



Shareholders representing in total approximately 28% of all of the company's shares and votes have informed the company that, on the basis of the proposal of the Audit and Remuneration Committee consisting of members independent of the company and its shareholders, they propose to the Annual General Meeting that the fees payable to the members and the Chairman of the Board would remain unchanged from 2016 and be as follows: an annual remuneration of EUR 40,000 would be paid to the Chairman, EUR 30,000 to the Vice Chairman and EUR 22,000 to the other Board members.



In addition it is proposed that no separate remuneration be paid for the committee work to the persons elected to any committee. In the remuneration proposed to the Vice Chairman of the Board the possible acting also as the Chairman of the Audit and Remuneration Committee has been taken into account.



The above mentioned shareholders propose, on the basis of the proposal of the Audit and Remuneration Committee, that approximately 40% of the annual remuneration would be paid in Marimekko Corporation's shares acquired from the market and the rest in cash. The shares would be acquired directly on behalf of the Board members within two weeks from the release of the interim report for 1 January - 31 March 2017 or if this would not be possible taken into account the insider rules, as soon as possible thereafter. The annual remuneration would be paid in cash in its entirety, if the Board member on the date of the Annual General Meeting, 6 April 2017, holds company's shares in worth of more than EUR 500,000.



If Mika Ihamuotila is elected to the Board of Directors and to the Chairman of the Board of Directors as proposed in the section 12 of this notice, he will receive additionally to the annual remuneration a monthly compensation of EUR 8,800 on the basis of a separate service agreement due to his full-time chairmanship from the date of 6 April 2017. The Audit and Remuneration Committee evaluates the conditions of the above mentioned service agreement.



11. Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors



Shareholders who represent approximately 28% of all of Marimekko Corporation's shares and votes have informed the company that they propose to the Annual General Meeting that seven (7) members be elected to the Board of Directors.



12. Election of the members of the Board of Directors



The above-mentioned shareholders who represent approximately 28% of all of Marimekko Corporation's shares and votes have also informed the company that they propose to the Annual General Meeting that Elina Björklund, Arthur Engel, Mika Ihamuotila, Mikko-Heikki Inkeroinen and Catharina Stackelberg-Hammarén be re-elected to the Board of Directors until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Of the current members of the Board, Joakim Karske has announced that he will not be available for re-election.



The same shareholders further propose that Rebekka Bay and Helle Priess be elected as new members of the Board.



The proposed Board members have informed the company that in the event that they are elected, they intend to elect Mika Ihamuotila as Chairman of the Board and Elina Björklund as Vice Chairman of the Board as well as Elina Björklund as Chairman and Mikko-Heikki Inkeroinen and Catharina Stackelberg-Hammarén as members of the Audit and remuneration Committee.



All proposed persons have given their consent to the election.



Biographical details of the new proposed board members are available on the company's website at company.marimekko.com under Investors/Management/General Meeting.



13. Resolution on the remuneration of the Auditor



The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the Auditor be remunerated in accordance with an invoice presented.



14. Election of the Auditor



The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, Authorised Public Accountants, continue as the company's auditor.



15. Closing of the meeting



B. Documents of the Annual General Meeting



The above-mentioned proposals to the Annual General Meeting and this notice are available on Marimekko Corporation's website at company.marimekko.com under Investors/Management/General Meeting. Marimekko Corporation's financial statements, the Report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor's report, will be available on the company's website under Investors/Management/General Meeting on 15 March 2017 at the latest. The proposals and the other above-mentioned documents will also be available at the Annual General Meeting. Copies of these documents and of this notice will be sent to shareholders upon request. The minutes of the Annual General Meeting can be viewed on the company's website as of 20 April 2017 at the latest.



C. Instructions for the participants



1. The right to participate and registration



Each shareholder who on the record date of the Annual General Meeting, 27 March 2017, is registered in the company's Shareholder Register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd has the right to participate in the Annual General Meeting. A shareholder whose shares are registered on his/her personal book-entry account is registered in the company's Shareholder Register.



A shareholder who is registered in the company's Shareholder Register and who wants to participate in the Annual General Meeting should register for the meeting no later than Monday 3 April 2017 at 4 p.m. by giving a prior notice of participation.



Notice of participation can be given starting from 28 February 2017 at 10 a.m.:



-- by filling in the registration form on the company's website company.marimekko.com under Investors/Management/General Meeting, -- by telephone on +358 20 770 6893 (open until 4 p.m. on weekdays), or -- by email to yk@marimekko.com.



When registering, a shareholder shall state his/her name, personal identification number / business identity code, address, telephone number and the name of a possible proxy representative or assistant and the personal identification number of the proxy representative. The personal data given by shareholders to Marimekko Corporation is used only in connection with the Annual General Meeting and the necessary processing of related registrations.



The shareholder, his/her authorised representative or proxy representative should, when necessary, be able to prove his/her identity and/or right of representation.



2. Proxy representative and powers of attorney



A shareholder may participate in the Annual General Meeting and exercise his/her rights at the meeting by way of proxy representation. A proxy representative must present a dated power of attorney or other reliable proof of their authority to represent the shareholder.



A shareholder may participate in the Annual General Meeting by means of several proxy representatives, who represent the shareholder with shares held on different book-entry accounts. In such case, the shares represented by each proxy representative shall be identified when registering for the Annual General Meeting.



Possible proxy documents should be sent in originals to Marimekko Corporation, Legal Affairs, P.O. Box 107, 00811 Helsinki, Finland, before the end of the registration period.



3. Holder of nominee-registered shares



A holder of nominee-registered shares has the right to participate in the Annual General Meeting with those shares under which the holder would be entitled to be registered in the company's Shareholder Register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the Annual General Meeting's record date of 27 March 2017. Additionally, participation requires that the holder of nominee-registered shares is temporarily registered in the company's Shareholder Register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd at the latest by 10:00 am on 3 April 2017. Temporary registration in the Shareholder Register shall be deemed to be a registration for the Annual General Meeting. Holders of nominee-registered shares are advised to request the necessary instructions regarding the temporary registration in the Shareholder Register, the issuing of proxy documents and registration for the General Meeting from their custodian bank well in advance. The account management organisation of the custodian bank will register a holder of nominee-registered shares, who wants to participate in the Annual General Meeting, to be temporarily entered into the company's Shareholder Register by the above-mentioned time.



4. Other instructions and information



Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 25 of the Finnish Companies Act, shareholders who are present at the Annual General Meeting are entitled to request information regarding the matters addressed by the meeting.



On the date of this notice, 28 February 2017, the total number of shares in Marimekko Corporation is 8,089,610 and the total number of votes is 8,089,610.



Helsinki, 28 February 2017



MARIMEKKO CORPORATION Board of Directors



