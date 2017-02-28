Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-02-28 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 13.3 million during the twelve months of 2016, while Apranga Group has made the profit of EUR 12.4 million in the same period of 2015 (the increase by 7.3%). The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of the Group amounted to EUR 3.8 million in Q4 2016, comparing to EUR 4.1 million in Q4 2015 (the decrease by 7.1%).



EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 19.5 million during twelve months 2016, and increased by 6.2 percent comparing to corresponding the year 2015 period. Q4 2016 EBITDA was EUR 5.4 million, the decrease by 3.9% compared to Q4 2015.



The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Apranga Group for twelve months of 2016, as well as managers' confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachments. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.



Rimantas Perveneckas Apranga Group Director General +370 5 2390801



