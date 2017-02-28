Metso Corporation: Metso Corporation's conveyance of own shares based on Long-Term Incentive Plan 2012-2014

Metso Corporation's conveyance of own shares based on Long-Term Incentive Plan 2012-2014

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on February 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. local time EET

A total of 12,590 of Metso Corporation's treasury shares are conveyed without consideration to the 49 key individuals participating in the Performance Period 2014 of the company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2012-2014 under the terms and conditions of the plan.

The directed share issue is based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 21, 2016.

Following the directed share issue, the number of treasury shares now stands at 351,128 shares.

Metso announced the incentive plan in a stock exchange release issued on December 19, 2013.

