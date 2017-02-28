sprite-preloader
WKN: A0YB5B ISIN: NL0009272137 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
28.02.2017 | 09:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Esperite N.V.: Update on Financing


Zutphen, The Netherlands - 28 February 2017

Esperite N.V. (Euronext: ESP, "Esperite" or "the Group") confirms that preparations for a significant external funding are still ongoing and Esperite has made good progress in its negotiation with a potential external investor. However, such negotiations have not yet reached the level that Esperite can announce more details. An update about the Group's funding will be communicated by 31 March 2017, or earlier as appropriate.

To learn more about the ESPERITE Group, or to book an interview with CEO Mr. Frédéric Amar: +31 575 548 998 - ir@esperite.com (mailto:ir@esperite.com) or visit the website at www.esperite.com (http://www.esperite.com/).

Esperite PR Update Financing (http://hugin.info/143308/R/2082749/784921.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Esperite N.V. via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)