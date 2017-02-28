Citycon Sells non-core Property Lade in Trondheim, Norway

HELSINKI, Feb 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Investor News 28 February 2017 at 10.00 hrs

Citycon has signed an agreement to sell the non-core retail property Lade at the outskirts of Trondheim to Frost Holding AS. The property has five tenants and covers 8,600 sq.m. of gross leasable area. The purchase price amounts to approximately EUR 21 million (NOK 183 million), which is in line with the assets IFRS fair value. The transaction is expected to close in early March.

"The disposal of Lade is a natural step in our strategy to refine our Nordic portfolio, focusing on grocery-anchored shopping centres in urban crosspoints. This is our first divestment in Norway following the acquisition of the Norwegian business in the summer 2015. We will reinvest the proceeds from our divestments in developments and extensions of existing assets", says Marcel Kokkeel, Chief Executive Officer at Citycon.

Citycon Oyj (Nasdaq Helsinki: CTY1S) is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic and Baltic regions, managing assets that total approximately EUR 5 billion and with market capitalisation of over EUR 2 billion. For more information about Citycon, please visit www.citycon.com

